The Times off London used to have a maxim - “Times change, values don’t”.

Last weekend saw the “Hands off” protests in many deep blue American cities.

From Brave AI:

“Over 1,200 "Hands Off" rallies took place across the United States on Saturday, with organizers estimating that more than 250,000 people participated nationwide.”

As a reminder, Trump won the popular vote with 77 million votes, compared to around 74 million for Harris.

How close is the US to open civil war? Imagin if MAGA hat wearers had decided to have counter rallies at the same times and places as these “protests”. Would they have been more counter protesters?

Would these counter protestors have asked whether the “Hands Off” protestors were simply “pulling a Booker” and standing for nothing in particular? Would they have accused the “Hands Off” protestors of wanting to continue the fraud, corruption and inefficiencies of a sprawling federal government wasting billions upon billions of taxpayer dollars whilst ignoring a 37 trillion-dollar mountain of debt – costing more than a trillion bucks in interest every year?

Even before DOGE, we had this, from Brave AI:

“According to the Government Accountability Office, the federal government reported an estimated $236 billion in "improper payments" during the fiscal year 2023.”

One could cite the 95% decline in the protest numbers compared to the “pussy hat” wearers of January 2017 – from Brave AI:

“The Women's March on Washington in 2017, which included the iconic "pussyhat" symbol, drew between 440,000 to 500,000 people in Washington, D.C. alone. Additionally, an estimated 3.3 million to 4.6 million people participated in the marches across the United States,,, “

This has not stopped the left-wing lunatics celebrating,

Substack allows their lunatic postings – here’s one from the f*t b*st*rd. Michael Moore. *g/t Emily):

Massive Crowds Everywhere! And Everywhere You Look, You Will See The True Leaders of This Next Revolution

Is it me or is it hard to pick out black Americans in these protests – well aside from the lead speakers.

Aside from the antics of the bussed in protestors and their pre-made signs and talking points, the whiners and haters in the crowd, protesting the elimination of profligate government spending, there is a string of cartoons depicting Trump. You can guess that they are not flattering!

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the outrage over the five-year disqualification (with a four yar suspended prison sentence) from standing from public office of Marine Le Pen erupted over the weekend.

From here:

'A SEA Of FLAGS': French Citizens Come Out ‘En Masse’ To Support Marine Le Pen After Bogus Conviction and Election Ban | The Gateway Pundit | by Paul Serran

“The National Rally, Le Pen’s party, organized the event in response to what it calls a politically motivated verdict. But with chants of “Marine Présidente!” and “They won’t steal 2027 from us,” the message was clear: this was more than a protest. It was a show of populist defiance aimed squarely at France’s institutions.”

“After leading candidate for next French Presidential election Marine Le Pen was convicted of ‘embezzling public funds’ and banned from running for office, she stood defiant today before a crowd that was tens of thousands strong.”

Unlike in the US there were counter protests.

“While it’s true that on the other side of the Seine a counter-rally was led by left-wing parties, even the Globalist AP has to admit it gathered but a few hundred people.”

At the root of the issue lies control of the masses by metropolitan elites using socialism as a tool to promote their dominance.

We saw it in France, where political alliances made sure that Le Pen – who won the first round of the legislative (not presidential) SNAP elections – from Brave AI:

“The first round of the 2024 French legislative elections, not the presidential elections, was held on June 30, 2024. In this round, Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party and its allies led with 33.21% of the vote, followed by the parties of the New Popular Front (NFP) with 28.14%, and President Emmanuel Macron's pro-Macron alliance Ensemble with 21.28%.

The second round of the elections was held on July 7, 2024, where a leftist coalition, the New Popular Front, won the most seats in the vote, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority.”

Macron’s party came third in the legislative elections, but by banding with the party that came second, he secured support for his policies.

We are witnessing the same tactics in Germany, where the “rainbow” alliance of CDU/CSU. S SPD and Greens is being used to keep out the AfD.

(100) GLEICHAUF: Alternative für Deutschland in historic first pulls dead even with CDU/CSU in latest INSA poll

“The Union parties have been experiencing a slow but steady collapse in support as their voters abandon them in ever greater numbers for their hated blue rival. The erosion began after Friedrich Merz struck a deal with the disgraced Social Democrats (SPD) to overhaul the debt brake with the outgoing Bundestag, contrary to one of his primary campaign promises. Everything we’ve heard about the disastrous coalition negotiations with the SPD in the weeks since have confirmed the image of a careless, inexperienced yet ambitious CDU chancellor candidate, desperate to ascend to the highest political office, whatever the cost. Back in 2018, Merz pledged he would cut support for the AfD in half and drive his party back to 40% supporter or higher. He has achieved very nearly the opposite, plunging his future government to the depths of unpopularity before it is even formed and ceding first place to precisely the people, he promised to cut down to size. It is a farce beyond anything I could’ve imagined.”

We should not forget the other shenanigans in the EU, like this from Brave AI:

“Romania is preparing for a presidential election rerun on May 4, following the annulment of the December 2024 vote due to allegations of Russian meddling. The Constitutional Court voided the initial results, which saw ultranationalist Calin Georgescu win the first round, after uncovering evidence of foreign interference and other irregularities.”

Or this from Slovakia:

“On May 15, 2024, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot during an assassination attempt in Handlová, Slovakia. The attack occurred after an off-site government meeting, and three of the five bullets fired hit him, causing severe injuries to his abdominal cavity and hip. Fico underwent a five-hour surgery at a hospital in Banská Bystrica and was in stable condition, but his life was still in danger.”

I have a conspiracy hypothesis that the roots of all this lie in the mind infection of the ignorant called “socialism”.

As some of Churchill’s views put it:

“Churchill described socialism as "the politics of envy" by asserting that it breeds a culture of resentment and covetousness. He argued that socialism fosters an atmosphere where individuals yearn for what others possess rather than creating and earning their own wealth.

Churchill also stated that socialism is "the creed of ignorance," suggesting that those who support socialist ideologies may lack a thorough understanding of how such a system would operate in reality. He believed that socialism is "the philosophy of failure," challenging the feasibility of socialism in practice.

Churchill's critique of socialism includes the idea that socialism seeks to pull down wealth rather than raise up poverty, and that it would destroy private interests. He advocated for preserving private interests in a way that reconciles them with public rights. “

The Union of European Socialist Republics (UESR) inevitably collapses - just like the USSR – the US has a chance to roll back socialism and prevent the debt default that the USSR (and soon, the UK) faces.

