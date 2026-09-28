From here☹h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Two former Venezuelan diplomats detained with 50 kilograms of cocaine at Madrid Airport

“The Spanish Civil Guard arrested two former Venezuelan diplomats at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport on September 8, accused of smuggling 50 kilos of cocaine into Spain, although the news has only recently gained public attention.

Among those arrested is Kelvin Jesús Matos Pérez, the former brother-in-law of Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of the ex-dictator currently imprisoned in New York,

“The first arrested individual is José Rafael Escorihuela Pereira, who arrived at Barajas from the Dominican Republic carrying a Venezuelan diplomatic passport.

Upon being intercepted, he claimed to be a functioning diplomat in order to evade customs inspection. However, the maneuver did not work: agents opened his luggage and found the 50 kilos of narcotics.

Escorihuela was not a minor official.

For years, he was the right-hand man of Coromoto Godoy Calderón, the current permanent representative of Venezuela to the UN, whom he accompanied as minister counselor and deputy head of mission at the Venezuelan embassies in India and Spain.

“The second detainee, Kelvin Jesús Matos Pérez, was also an official at the Venezuelan embassy in Madrid and has a family connection to Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the son of the dictator, known as “Nicolasito.”

“According to sources consulted by El Pitazo, Escorihuela is said to have completed five trips always following the same method: he would leave Venezuela on private flights with the drugs, make a stop in Santo Domingo, and from there continue to Madrid on commercial flights.

“On September 15, Alex Saab, a frontman for the Chavista regime, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money in a federal court in Miami, agreed to forfeit 195 million dollars, and committed to cooperating with the Prosecutor’s Office by providing information on high-ranking Venezuelan officials.”

How many more drug mucky-mucks are left in Venezuela or are using diplomatic passports and jetting about the Caribbean?

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