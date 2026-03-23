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aileen
3h

INTENTIONAL being the operative word! So who is behind the.... intentional!!!!!! As many of us know...its the ......J's......they are satan's bloodline and the longer this is not addressed, the more the destruction. They are not stupid, they're cunning.

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