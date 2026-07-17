the astro-turf ‘government will be grounded in ‘devolution’, nationalisation and closer alignment with the EU. Devolution is entirely inconsistent with EU alignment and nationalisation.

Devolution might have a chance if taxation was aligned with spending, otherwise the unchecked spending of local authorities will result in the same fiscal deficits run-up the devolved countries of the United Kingdon (Ulster, Wales and Scotland) – 10% of GDP.

Energy, Rail and Steel have already been nationalised – (Thames)Water is almost there fulfilling the socialists wet dream of controlling the means of production and the distribution of (any) wealth.

The EU is failing before our eyes, predicated on open borders and ‘renewable energy.

The socialists – including the ‘lipstick on a pig’ rehash of the failing policies of the ‘new’ government will result In a doubling of energy prices and an increase in national debt to turn private industry into bankrupt state run industries.

The correct ‘circuit breaker and ‘hope for every post code’ will only happen if key strategic direction is set that has a snoball’s chance of actually resulting in a positive outcome for the country. That is abandonin ‘net zer’ entirely but also pivoting completely away from the bureaucratic and expensive EU and towards th the ‘free market and cheap, USA.

The UK needs to be rescued from the clutches of (European) socialism – It can start by joining with the sunshine State of Florida!! Before surrendering to the USA entirely.

Regular readers will know that I liken the EU to a decaying bloc of failed socialist republics (the European Union of Socialist Republics (EUSR) run by an unelected Politburo (Commission)and an impotent Duma (Parliament) reminiscent of the now defunct USSR.

“The United Kingdom’s GDP per capita is significantly lower than that of every single U.S. state, including those with the lowest incomes such as Mississippi and Arkansas.

On the GDP metric alone, Florida stands head and shoulder above that of the UK. The people are similar so why should this be the case???

In 2025, the United Kingdom’s nominal GDP per capita was approximately $50,024 depending on the source.

“In nominal terms, Florida’s GDP per capita was approximately €69,706, whereas the UK is not listed among the top five EU economies in the provided comparison, but the EU average was €39,970 and major European economies like Germany (€51,817) and France (€42,671) still trailed Florida.

Florida produces 40% more per head, than the UK.

Let’s compare tax rates:

“Florida does not impose a state individual income tax on wages, salaries, investments, or retirement benefits, including Social Security. However, the state levies a 6% base sales tax on most tangible personal property and certain services, which combines with county discretionary surtaxes (typically 0.5% to 2%) to create combined rates ranging from 6% to 8% depending on the location.

Corporate income is taxed at a flat rate of 5.5% on net income for corporations and other artificial entities, while pass-through entities like S Corporations and LLCs are generally exempt as income passes through to owners. Other notable taxes include an effective property tax rate of 0.78% on owner-occupied housing, a gas tax of 40.1 cents per gallon, and a cigarette excise tax of $1.339 per pack.

Federal income tax:

The federal corporate income tax rate in the United States is a flat 21%.

Alcohol and tobacco taxes in the UK-

For standard retail sales, beer (3.5%–8.5% ABV) attracts £21.78 per litre of pure alcohol, while spirits (>22% ABV) attract £32.79. VAT is also charged at 20% on all alcohol.

“Cigarettes are taxed at 16.5% of the retail price plus £7.07 per packet of 20. – the retail price of a packet of 20 cigarettes is around £18, so tobacco taxes per pack of 20 are around half the pack price.

“For a litre of petrol priced at approximately 156p (as of April 2026), the total tax is roughly 78p to 79p, representing about 50-51% of the pump price. – the price is effectively double by tax.

“The UK Corporation Tax rate for the 2025/26 financial year is 25% for profits above £250,000,”

Employees and employers in the UK pay a broadly similar amount for national insurance/ health as private health costs in the US.

Wages:

The median annual wage in Florida varies by data source and year, but recent figures range from $46,100 to $46,860.

The median UK wage in2026, with the all-employee median (including part-time) at £32,890 ($44,000) @1.34.

Groceries

“Florida households spend an average of $287.27 per week on groceries, ranking the state fifth most expensive in the U.S.

“The average UK household spends £119 ($160)per week on food in 2026, a figure that includes both groceries and food prepared outside the home.

Utilities

“The average monthly household energy utility bill in Florida is approximately $324, which includes electricity, natural gas, water/sewer, and internet.

“

We can check back in 2030 and see how far this comparison has worsened even more.

So what moron thinks that aligning with the higher taxed EU is a good idea? A SOCIALIST MORON THAT’S WHO!

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