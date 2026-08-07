From Brave AI:

“The shooting of 51 cattle in County Tyrone was carried out to execute a court deprivation order following the owner’s conviction for animal welfare offences. The court disqualified the owner for life from keeping animals and ordered the destruction of the herd.

DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) stated there was no reasonable alternative to euthanasia because:

Veterinary advice indicated the animals were too stressed, horned, and unsuitable for transport.

There were no suitable, safe facilities on the farm to gather and contain the animals for removal.

Attempts to transfer ownership were disrupted when a local farmer’s attempt to purchase some animals caused the cattle to escape onto a public road, creating health and safety risks.

The operation, conducted by the DAERA Humane Slaughter Team near Fivemiletown, sparked public outrage and has prompted an external review due to concerns over the method and visibility of the culling.

“In Northern Ireland, the value of a healthy cow depends on whether it is being sold for slaughter (finished) or as a breeding/store animal, with prices generally lagging behind those in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

Finished Beef Cows For slaughter, healthy cows are priced by carcass weight. Recent factory quotes place R3 grades at approximately €6.00–€6.20 per kg and R4 grades around €5.60–€5.70 per kg.

While Northern Ireland prices are lower than in the Republic (where R3 grades can exceed €6.70/kg), they remain competitive with British markets. A finished cow averaging 500kg could therefore be worth between €3,000 and €3,100, depending on conformation and fat score.

51 cattle times£ 3,000 per cow works out at £153,000.

“The current Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is Andrew Muir, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Alliance Party representing North Down. He assumed office on 3 February 2024 following the appointment of his predecessor, Edwin Poots.

“he 51 cattle were killed by shooting with firearms equipped with silencers during an enforcement operation by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Humane Slaughter Team.

Official Stance: Minister Andrew Muir stated that no animal was chased or shot multiple times, and that silencers were used to minimize loud gunfire and animal distress.

I doubt very much that a silenced gun would have sufficient killing power to terminate a full grown cow.

Key details about the role and department:

Department Responsibilities : DAERA oversees food, farming, environmental, fisheries, forestry, and sustainability policy, as well as the development of rural communities in Northern Ireland .

Recent Focus : Minister Muir has emphasized working across government to address immediate environmental and agricultural challenges, including supporting farmers in reducing their carbon footprint and enhancing the natural environment.

Previous Ministers: The role has been held by several ministers since the department’s establishment in 2016, including Michele McIlveen, Edwin Poots, and Gordon Lyons.

“Local residents, councillors, and members of the public witnessed the mass shooting of 51 cattle near Fivemiletown in County Tyrone.

Sinn Féin councillor Eugene McConnell was present at the site and described the scene as a “Wild West” event, noting that cars blocked roads and people stood on ditches to watch the marksmen.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine reported receiving accounts from locals, including a father and son driving past, who were deeply distressed by the public nature of the cull.

Members of the general public gathered to observe the operation, with some individuals attempting to disrupt the slaughter, which officials stated contributed to the 12-hour duration of the incident.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and other political representatives were not eyewitnesses to the shooting itself but reviewed the distressing accounts and footage, prompting calls for an external review.

The entire episode looks inhumane, callous and stupid. Small wonder that the government minister, senior staff and the local vet are being urged to quit.

Why not organise the sale of the herd to a ‘good’ cattle farmer? The cost to the taxpayer would probably be less than the bill for slaughter given the staff and bullets involved, plus transportation costs (flights plus accommodation/meals) Humane of the DAERA Slaughter Team (6 -10 people?).

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