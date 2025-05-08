From here:

“Pretty Impressive” | UK Iranian Terror Attack FOILED - EIGHT Arrested

“Kevin O'Sullivan is joined by Talk’s international editor, Isabel Oakeshott, to discuss reports that searches are continuing at a number of addresses after eight men were arrested over an alleged terror plot in the UK.

The men, who are Iranian nationals, are suspected of plotting to target a specific premises which has been suggested to be the Israeli embassy in London. A government minister refused to say if the men were migrants.

Kevin says, “We WANT to know about these Iranians, on what basis were they in the country?”

Iranians v Israelis – an ongoing conflct over there, now over here?

Fr0m Brave AI:

“As of the 2021 United Kingdom census, there are approximately 114,432 people of Iranian descent living in the UK.”

“As of 2024, the Jewish population in the UK is approximately 270,000 people, with over 260,000 of these individuals residing in England.”

Indians v Pakistanis – in danger of erupting into an all-out war over there and over here?

The world may be a melting pot – policing it and prosecuting violent offenders is becoming a problem.

More detail on the Indian trade deal here:

‘Two-Tier Keir Tax’ | Starmer’s India Tax Break Deal SLAMMED

