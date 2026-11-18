From Brave AI:

“The UK government has saved £224 million in 2026 through the closure of 44 asylum hotels, with projections indicating total savings of £51 million from the latest August closures alone.

Overall asylum accommodation costs have fallen by nearly £1 billion since the July 2024 general election, with an additional £74 million recouped from poorly run contracts.

The government aims to save £1 billion annually by phasing out hotel use entirely by 2029.

Sounds good right? Then what about this?

“he UK government has spent £105 million upgrading the former RAF base at Wethersfield and an additional £7.5 million on the Crowborough army camp. Furthermore, over £3.4 million has been spent on plans for a camp at RAF Barnham before a final decision was made, while £60 million was spent on preparations at RAF Scampton before those plans were scrapped.

That’s just the cost of upgrading military bases – not sure why this wasn’t appropriate for our military and is appropriate for criminal- mostly Muslim- ‘fugitives, but let’s leave that aside for now.

(100) The inexorable rise of Islam in the UK – aided and abetted by (antisemitic) socialists in ALL the political parties

“While specific cumulative figures for upgrading Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) are not explicitly detailed in the provided context, the total projected cost of the Home Office’s asylum accommodation contracts for 2019–2029 has risen from £4.5 billion to £15.3 billion.

This increase reflects the shift away from cheaper dispersal accommodation, which cost approximately £23.25 per night, toward more expensive hotels and military sites, which can cost over £160 per night.

N…ote the logic error in Brave AI- costs have ballooned by 300%, yet the Brave text claims:

“the shift away from cheaper dispersal accommodation, which cost approximately £23.25 per night, toward more expensive hotels and military sites, which can cost over £160 per night.

Looka bass ackwards to me!

Anyway. Her’s some more information:

“he UK Home Office is projected to spend £15.3 billion over a 10-year period (2019–2029) on asylum accommodation contracts, a figure significantly higher than the original £4.5 billion estimate. Serco, one of the three primary private contractors, holds a 10-year contract worth £1.9 billion to house asylum seekers in dispersed accommodations, including Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

For landlords leasing properties to contractors like Serco, the financial guarantees include:

Guaranteed rent for five-year terms with no void periods or rent arrears risk.

Full maintenance and repair costs covered by the contractor, not the landlord.

Utilities and Council Tax bills paid directly by the contractor.

While specific total spending exclusively on HMOs is not isolated in the provided data, the overall contract value for dispersed accommodation (which includes HMOs) constitutes the bulk of the £15.3 billion total. Serco’s regional breakdown for its £1.9 billion contract includes £1.1 billion for the North West and £1.0 billion for the Midlands and East of England.

The Home Office guarantees Serco the rent and all bills paid.

How many landlords and tenants across the country can only dream of such government guaranteed terms – and they are not Muslim criminals with unknown diseases who are ‘on the run’ – they are ordinary people not unknown unverified indigent Muslims.

Why aren’t these Muslims housed in the UK’s 2,000 mosques and supervised by religious ‘elders’?

(100) Solving the Muslim invasion of the UK? - by Peter Halligan

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