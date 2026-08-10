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Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
4h

Watching the U.K. slowly spin down the toilet has been a horrible experience. What the hell are the many manifestations of government THINKING? The immigration issue, IMO, started with the European Commission basically ordering member countries to take in a quota of foreigners or be fined. That ANY country would agree to that is insanity #1. I thought Brexit was to get away from the EU and its bad policies? So why is Britain not turning people away and deporting? Putting hundreds/thousands of single fighting age jobless MEN into small villages and towns is just plain stupid, considering the history of rape gangs. Of course people would be furious. It’s almost as if the Labour Govt WANTS to start a Civil War?????

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2hEdited

Seems likely that the globalists have achieved the complete and utter destruction of the U.K., right?

https://rairfoundation.substack.com/p/politicians-turn-blind-eye-to-national

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