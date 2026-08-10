A rhetorical question - ‘is the UK’s (Muslim) Home Office Minister instructing mostly ( Muslims) in her department and in local councils to house illegal (mostly Muslim) immigrants?

From here:

Arrests as protesters gather outside former RAF base over asylum seeker plans

“Dozens of protesters gathered outside a former RAF base which could be used to house asylum seekers as police were given more powers after anti-immigration disorder in nearby Thetford earlier this week.

The Home Office announced in June that it was considering using Barnham Camp in Suffolk to accommodate people seeking asylum, and there have since been regular peaceful protests at the site.

Norfolk Police arrested two people at the former RAF base on Saturday in connection with the disorder in Thetford, and Caspar Randles-Mills, 31, of Great Barton, Suffolk, was charged with a public order offence.

“Tensions flared in Thetford, Norfolk, this week when people attempted to storm homes linked to asylum seekers and police officers were assaulted in three nights of unrest.”

“Police in Norfolk said officers were “subjected to significant aggression” in the market town on Wednesday, one was hit with a rock, one was bitten and another spat at.

The force said on Sunday that Saturday night had been “largely peaceful”, and no serious disorder was reported for a second night running.

Increased policing powers will remain in place in Thetford until 4pm on Tuesday, police said, including the power for officers to direct anyone committing, or who may commit, anti-social behaviour to leave the area.”

Giving the police – who enforce the bad laws- more powers will not change the issue- simply enflame it. No government can force people to accept potential disease carrying, rapists, murderers and child molesters with vile misogynistic belief systems into th heart of their communities.

“No asylum seekers are yet housed at the site, which Suffolk Constabulary said is a training site for the Norfolk and Suffolk forces.

Police said some vehicles, such as buses seen on site, were used for training purposes and people on site include police, MoD employees and security staff.

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