Millions of Britons issued urgent DVLA warning ahead of digital driving licence rollout

Remember this?

“As of the latest available data, the petition titled “Do not introduce Digital ID cards” on the UK Parliament’s official petitions platform has received 2,970,030 signatures from across the UK’s 650 constituencies.”

Well he debate by Parliament is scheduled for today:

“The debate on the petition relating to digital ID is scheduled to take place in Westminster Hall on Monday, 5 January 2026, at 4:30 pm, lasting for up to three hours.”

All coinciding with other major geo-political events and running late into the night.

In a typical sneaky Labour party tactic, the national ID system s being implemented already – despite the wishes of the British public that reject government over reach into their private lives and civil liberties.

B@stards!

From the linked article:

“Experts are warning motorists about the incoming introduction of digital driving licences, as they could be caught out by a huge £1,000 fine if they fail to act.

“The digital driving licence will be held in the GOV.UK Wallet, alongside other documents, including the Veteran Card and DBS checks.”

“Cherie Carter, Director at Indigo Car Hire, warned that drivers need to update all of their details, including home address and medical information.”

“Failing to do so could result in motorists being slapped with a fine of up to £1,000, according to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).”

“She advises motorists to log into their “Driver and vehicles account” to ensure their email and phone number are up to date.

“First-time users of the Driver and vehicles account may need to confirm their details using DVLA-approved checks.”

This complies with the UK Marxist/socialist doctrine of “Welcome to the Borg, Resistance is futile, you will be Assimilated”.

“Speaking to GB News last year, a Government spokesperson said: “The GOV.UK Wallet will be launched soon, with the first credential being a Digital Veteran Card.”

“”Later this year, we plan to begin rolling out an initial digital driving licence, which will eventually be usable for everything your paper licence is currently used for.”

While it committed to rolling out the features last year, millions of motorists are still waiting for the digital driving licence to be introduced in 2026.

How many Brits use their driving licenses every day to prove their ID?

I bet its close to zero.

The DVLA already has digital records for every license issued In the UK. So, what is the point? – the point is the migration to a UK government wallet – a necessary step towards a National ID.

Mission creep very, very sneaky (administrative rather than democratic), and BEFORE the debate being held in Parliament in a few hours on National ID’s that will have implications for a driving licenses digitally held in a government wallet.

The measures for the driving license were not part of any election manifesto – neither was the roll-out of a National ID card.

This represents another breech of human rights dictated by edict by an undemocratic and autocratic government.

There is another petition that the Labour government simply ignores:

“As of 5 January 2025, the petition calling for a new UK general election, launched by Michael Westwood, had received 3,012,556 signatures. “

“ This petition, which gained momentum after the Labour government’s election in July 2024, argued that the government had broken campaign promises. The debate on the petition took place in Westminster Hall on 6 January 2025, but the government rejected the call, stating that the system does not allow petitions to force an election.”

A reminder of votes cast 18 months ago in the July 2024 general election:

“Labour received 9,708,716 votes (33.7% of the total),

the Conservative Party received 6,828,925 votes (23.7%),

Reform UK received 4,117,610 votes (14.3%),

the Liberal Democrats received 3,519,143 votes (12.2%),

the Green Party received 1,843,124 votes (6.4%),

There is no breakdown of the number of Labour voters who signed the petitions, I guesstimate at last a third to a half of the petitioners!

Other parties were largely irrelevant:

the Scottish National Party received 724,758 votes (2.5%),

Sinn Féin received 210,891 votes (0.7%),

the Democratic Unionist Party received 172,058 votes (0.6%).

