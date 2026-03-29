From here:

Energy bills in Britain will be cut on average by £300 by 2030, pledges Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband | The Standard

That was in November 2024.

Then in February 2026 we had this;

Changes to energy price cap between 1 April and 30 June 2026 | Ofgem

‘From 1 April to 30 June 2026 energy prices will go down by £117 or 7% for a typical household who use electricity and gas and pay by Direct Debit. These households will save around £10 a month. ‘

‘The annual cost for people who use electricity and gas and pay by Direct Debit would be £1,641 per year.’

Nice of the government to remove some ‘policy costs’ from people’s bills.

From BravE AI;

‘The UK government achieved the £117 reduction in the April 2026 energy price cap primarily through budget interventions that removed approximately £150 in policy costs from household bills, although rising network costs offset some of these savings.

Key measures implemented by the government to deliver these cuts include:

Shifting Renewables Obligation (RO) costs: The government took 75% of the RO costs off electricity bills and funded them through general taxation instead.

Abolishing the Energy Company Obligation (ECO): The ECO levy, which previously funded home insulation upgrades via bills, was removed entirely from electricity and gas charges.

Technical bill changes: The recovery mechanism for the Warm Home Discount was moved from the fixed standing charge to variable unit rates, lowering the standing charge for gas.

While these interventions reduced the typical dual-fuel bill by roughly £150, the final reduction was £117 (a 7% drop to £1,641 annually) because new network costs associated with the RIIO-3 price control period increased electricity standing charges by 65% to fund grid upgrades. Despite the offset, the changes significantly lowered electricity unit rates, benefiting high-consumption households and those switching to electrification.

Partially removing some of the government imposed costs and increasing the overall tax bill- sleight of hand.

Expectations for July 2026 are this;

Energy bills to rise hundreds of pounds to three-year high | Money News | Sky News

‘Average annual energy bills will rise by £332 in July, more than double the previously anticipated increase, due to high oil and gas prices driven by the war in Iran, trusted forecasters predicted.

The government could create a national energy company that receives North Sea oil and gas refines it into petrol etc at half the COST of oil and gas sourced from overseas or from heavily taxed domestic production during this energy emergency but CHOOSES not to – instead CHOOSING to pay double for heavily taxed North Sea oil and gas, and exorbitant ‘international prices.

Ow we have this attempt by a QANGO to shut down dissent around the entire ‘net zero’ debate.

UK’s Ofcom To Investigate Complaints Of Climate-Change Denial | ZeroHedge

Sourced from here;

Ofcom to investigate complaints of climate change denial | NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

‘A U-turn by the UK’s broadcasting regulator Ofcom means it will investigate complaints of climate change denial on television and radio for the first time since 2017. The move marks a victory for campaigners who have accused the regulator of allowing some broadcasters “to spout dangerous climate lies” and “flout” rules on accuracy and impartiality.’

OFCOM HAS ‘net zero’ expertise in climatology and no ability to discern facts from fictions.

Ask it what impact th Hunga Tonga and it would be hard pressed to find it on a map, let alone determine the impact on the climate.

(100) Some notes on the underwater eruption in January 2022 that rivalled Krakatoa which caused a rise in global temperatures over all of 2022 – to last five years – ignored by the UN IPCC models and MSM

How about this;

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

Background reading;

(100) New study estimates that just 63 out of 1,500 climate policy interventions had any impact on emissions! All done with disregard for the costs. and what might have been done instead

Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID’d/injected)

‘Complaints about programmes on TalkTV and TalkRadio were assessed by Ofcom, which then decided not to investigate, the same result as more than 1,000 other climate complaints since 2020. However, after a letter from the Good Law Project (GLP) in January, requesting an explanation for the rejections, Ofcom said it had withdrawn its original decision and would “consider afresh” the complaints.

One complaint was about comments from a Talk guest who said in November that climate change “was a deliberate effort to create fake anxiety … out of something that is false”. In the second case, also in November, another guest said the Labour government’s energy policies were “suicidal”, “driven by pseudoscience in many cases” and “a kind of cultish behaviour”.

A reassessment led Ofcom to conclude its approach to “due impartiality” in the broadcasts “required reconsideration”, with the results of the investigations to be published in due course. Ofcom stuck by its decision to not investigate three other climate complaints.

“Rightwing channels have been allowed to spout dangerous climate lies, unchecked, for too long,” said a GLP spokesperson. “We’re glad Ofcom is finally listening and await the conclusion of the investigations. Should it fail to take action against Talk’s misinformation, we will not hesitate to hold them to account.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “In re-examining the programmes, we concluded that they raise potentially substantive issues under the broadcasting code which warrant investigation. We have, therefore, opened investigations [on] whether they breached our rules on due impartiality and material misleadingness.” Ofcom said it had also opened another climate-related investigation after a viewer complaint about another TalkTV programme.

A spokesperson for Talk said: “We, as we always would, will cooperate with Ofcom in these matters.”

Full story here reposted n full

The first point to make is that there are already rules in place to address factually inaccurate news reporting. But this is not what is at issue here.

OFCOM, it appears, now want to police free speech. Both of these new complaints concern the views of guests, not the journalists or presenters.

Guests on these sort of shows make all sorts of outlandish, and sometimes patently false, comments about all sorts of topics. That is their right. We still have something called freedom of speech in this country.

OFCOM does not get involved in these other cases, so why should they intervene when the topic is climate change?

This decision to intervene in free speech by OFCOM opens a whole new barrel of worms.

What will happen in future if somebody challenges the establishment line on, say, hurricanes?

There is a wide variety of scientific opinion on most climate topics. Will OFCOM be the new arbiter of which version is “correct”?

Will they ban anybody who dares offer a different opinion, or, heaven forbid, dare to quote some facts?

Maybe OFCOM will also ban all use of fraudulent weather attribution models, but I somehow doubt it!

This is a chilling suppression of free speech. “Truth” is fine, but who decides what is true and what is not? OFCOM? The Government? BBC? UN?

And it won’t stop with climate change. How long before we are not allowed to call Starmer the worst PM ever? Or dare to criticise his Government?

We will end up with George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth, where the Government decides what is right and what is wrong.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command”

One thing is for sure, neither the shiny trousered wonks at OFCOM or the climate illiterati at the ‘Good Law’ Project will allow any expert witnesses, unless they are from the government and are fully paid-up members of the climate cult.

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