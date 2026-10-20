First the indirect increases in taxation via local authority rates. Remember local authority boundaries have been recently re-drawn into ‘Unitary authorities in order to centralize decision-making – such as setting local rates (taxes).

From Brave AI:

“.Over the last ten years, local authority spending power in England has fallen by approximately 15–18% in real terms compared to 2010 levels, despite recent funding increases. This decline was driven by a 40% cut in central government grants between 2009/10 and 2019/20, which has only been partially offset by rises in council tax and business rates.

Funding sources have shifted significantly, with council tax now accounting for roughly 56% of core spending power, up from just over one-third in 2010. While the 2019–2024 parliament saw real-terms grant increases that favored more deprived areas, high inflation and rising demand for statutory services like social care and homelessness support have eroded these gains.

Consequently, councils are under severe financial pressure, with spending on discretionary services (e.g., libraries, youth centers, and road maintenance) cut by 40–60% to protect mandatory statutory duties. As of 2024/25, many councils remain £6.2 billion short of their funding needs, with a significant number relying on emergency support or drawing down reserves to maintain essential services.

Now we have this:

Westminster council to lay off over 500 staff in most brutal-ever cuts

“The borough currently sets the second lowest council tax in the country, with Band D homes paying £1,047-a-year including the £510 City Hall precept.

Millions of Londoners will see inflation-busting increases to their council tax bills next year as town halls struggle to cope with the skyrocketing cost of providing services.

Payments for almost every single average Band D household in the capital are expected to exceed £2,000 for the first time from April.

Check out the embedded video about Wandsworth Council. Shocking. (I lived for many years in Wandsworth Common in the 70’s/80’s).

So local councils have shortfalls of around £6 billion as a result of funding cuts from central government that must be made up by increasing local taxes .

This is equivalent to a 1-2% increase in income tax rates.

Now the impact on the ‘price cap’ on the UK’s 30 million homes.

From Brave AI:

“The energy price cap is projected to increase by approximately £400–£1,000 per year for a typical dual-fuel household paying by Direct Debit between January 2022 and January 2027.

January 2022 Baseline : The cap was approximately £1,093 annually, before a significant 54% rise announced in early 2022.

January 2027 Projection : Forecasts from suppliers like EDF, British Gas, and E.ON Next predict the cap will reach between £1,999 and £2,165 annually, representing a 16% to 25% increase from the October 2026 rate of £1,723.

Key Drivers: The rise is driven by wholesale energy prices spiking due to the war in the Middle East and constraints on oil and gas supplies, such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

While prices have fallen from their 2022 peak (when the cap was temporarily capped by the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,380), they remain significantly higher than pre-crisis levels. The final January 2027 rate will be officially announced by Ofgem on or before 25 November 2026.

An increase of £1,000 a year over the last 5 years, with a 15% increase in the price cap due in a month to take effect from January 2027.

Over 5 years- £1,000 a year for 30 million homes represents a’ de facto’ TAX increase of £30 billion.

The latest increase in the price cap -from the current £1,723 to £2,165 (+442) applied to 30 million UK households (and commercial, manufacturing and industrial site!!!) will rake in an extra £13 billion a year (at least).

So these ‘back door tax increases will raise £20 billion a year which is equivalent to an increase in the income tax rate of around 3p in the pound.

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