More migrants should be crammed into homes near you, ministers told

“And the Express has previously revealed how the number living in ‘dispersal accommodation’ could hit 100,000, under the Home Office’s controversial contracts with Serco, Mears and Clearspring Ready Homes.

The asylum seekers are undocumented and are having any criminal backgrounds and asylum qualifications’ vetted by the Home Office. They could be drug smugglers, murderers, rapists, human traffickers, thieves, kidnappers – the Home Office has no clue.

Yet the UK government is compelled by ECHR laws, not only to accommodate these criminals (they also break the law by entering the UK without visas) but to prioritise their needs ahead of British citizens on council housing lists and in need of upgrading of sub-standard council ad private rental accommodation.

British human rights are relegated below the human rights of criminals.

Here are some extracts from the article.

“Asylum accommodation provider Serco wants the Home Office to force town halls to accept more houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) in their areas.

“The company said stuffing “three to six” people into a single property “offers the best value for money” for taxpayers.

“”While we continue to engage with local authorities to find solutions, we believe there is a greater role for the Home Office to direct local authorities on this matter that would allow service providers to increase low-cost bedspaces.”

“Serco told the Public Accounts Committee: “The nature of the current cohort means that HMOs for three to six occupants offers the best value for money for Dispersed Accommodation.

“Under one proposal, the Government could pay councils to buy or renovate properties. They would then be leased out, and once the crisis is under control, they could be used as part of the housing stock.

“Dispersal accommodation costs £23.25 per person per night, according to Home Office documents, while hotels cost on average £144.98.

“Some 36,273 migrants are staying in taxpayer-funded hotel rooms, while 66,232 are living in communities across Britain.

Housing companies like SERCO HOUSING 36,273 in HMOs - being paid £23.25 by the government per day - works out £0.8 million per day and £308 million a year for HMO’s.

Hotels accommodating 66,232 being paid £144.98 per night – wrks out at £9.6 million per night and £3.6 billion a year.

Theses costs have been signed off for many years for HMOs, whilst the government intends to evict people from hotels in the next few years and close them.

(HMO’s are houses of multiple occupancy which count as “dispersal accommodation”).

“Service User Demand Plans - which set out how many people can be accommodated in each region - allocated 114,791 spaces for asylum seekers across the country. Some 68,151 have already been housed, with another 66,021 waiting for accommodation. The North East of England and the North West have both surged past their targets but need to find additional homes for 2,000 people between them.”

“allocated”??? That should read confiscated or sequestered or “commandeered” just like the British troops did in the American War of Independence.

“The Home Office revealed a staggering 110,051 migrants claimed asylum in the year to September 2025, up 13% in the previous 12 months. It is also 7% higher than the previous crisis, under Tony Blair in 2002.

Look at this tin-eared statement from Labour ‘s Home Office:

“”And we’re putting some work in place jointly with local authorities to ensure police forces have information, as well as local authorities, on the type of individuals that exist in their authority.”

What part of “undocumented and “unvetted” do government officials not understand. Boat people are known to throw their papers and phones into the sea to prevent all knowledge of the “type of individual” they are!

Maybe the newly formed UK FBI will operate nationally to collate information and fly to their home countries to investigate backgrounds and criminality! Business class and fu sta hotels on arrival for several weeks of course!

Nobody wants these criminals, not their home countries or the UK – which is offering ‘safe routes’ for illegal entry if you can believe that!!!

The solution is to build prison/internment camps for 100,000 economic migrants where these criminals can be securely accommodated for ‘as long as it takes’ to process them, until they are returned to their home countries. It would be far cheaper ad would satisfy the human rights shysters – it would also reciprocate treatment of British nationals who fall foul of the law in the third world countries spawning them. Can you imagine Pakistan, Iraq/Iran, Egypt, Eritrea, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Ethiopia et al putting up British criminals in HMO’s and four-star hotels? They would laugh in our faces at the mere suggestion!

Lord knows how much 20 million illegal immigrants are costing the US! If they cost jus the HMO daily rate of £23.25 per day – 32 bucks, that would be $640 million PER DAY- 233.6 BILLION DOLLARS A YEAR – diversity is strength – even if it is diversification into the criminal element?

Onwards!

