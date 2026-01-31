Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yvonne Rees's avatar
Yvonne Rees
2h

Is that why they are culling the elderly to take their homes???

Reply
Share
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
37m

Absolutely outrageous. We become more unsafe at our own expense. The EHCR can go to hell.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture