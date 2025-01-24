Here is Brave AI’s description of the latest data release on how UK consumers are feeling:

The UK consumer confidence index published by GfK fell in January 2025 to -22 from -17 in December, marking its lowest reading since December 2023. This decline indicates a significant drop in consumer morale, with all five components of the survey showing a decrease. As of January 24, 2025, this drop is considered the steepest between the months of December and January since 2011.

The GfK survey’s components, which include perceptions of personal financial situation, general economic situation, and savings, all declined, reflecting a cautious mood among households.

The savings index saw a notable increase, rising nine points to positive 30, suggesting that more people are considering saving money for “safety”.

The decline in consumer confidence follows a series of downbeat economic signals since the October 30 budget, which raised taxes on businesses to increase funding for investment and public services.

The latest drop in consumer confidence is also reflected in a sharp drop in sales volumes reported by UK retailers, with no improvement expected next month, according to an industry survey.”

Increase in the costs of employment and increases in the minimum wage “kick in” in April 2025, but the double digit increase in energy prices is a significant factor, hitting consumers and businesses alike.

Rachel Reeves faces a fresh setback after damning consumer poll

“It added to the gathering gloom over the economy at the start of the year as supermarket chain Sainsbury’s yesterday revealed a cull of 3,000 jobs while cut-price retailer Primark said its sales were suffering.”

“With growth stagnant and inflation turning higher, the Chancellor has jetted to the World Economic Forum in Davos to try to drum up investment from global bosses.”

YCMTSU – (You cannot make this shit up). Rachel From Accounts seriously believes that companies want to invest in a country with massive taxes on profits and employment, energy prices amongst the highest in the world, one of the worst “sickie” cultures in the world and a rampart two-tier justice system, is a good place to invest as thousands of millionaires flee to Dubai and elsewhere,

You can almost hear the screeching of the (planned investment) wheels swerving towards the US where higher risk adjusted corporate returns can now be made with confidence.

Number of millionaires leaving UK spikes under Labour as tax changes slammed as 'monumental act of national self-harm'

Economic update: Inactivity due to illness reaches record

“An estimated 20.6 million people were out of work and not looking for work at the beginning of 2024. The recent rise has been attributed to long-term illness.

That was a year ago.

From Brave AI “… fthe UK labour force was reported at 35,275,169 in 2023.”

This means the labour force participation rate was just 42%, compared to 62% for the US for December 2024. I doubt the situation has improved in the UK since early 2024 and it will get much worse starting in April 2025.

“Throwing a sickie” is a national past-time – the odd day or two a month - and the number of people on long term sickness benefits remains stubbornly high – no mention of the experimental C19 injections, please!

“According to the available data, the number of economically inactive people due to long-term sickness in the UK reached a peak of 2.82 million in the first quarter of 2024. This figure has slightly decreased in subsequent quarters, standing at 2.783 million in the third quarter of 2024.”

2.8 million in long term sickness benefits represents almost 8% of the labour force – one person in 12!

The UK is getting poorer, sicker and ever more frustrated.

The UK’s only hope is to apply to join the United States – and pivot away from the Union of European Socialist Republics while there is a glimmer of hope!

