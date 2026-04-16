Amidst rumours that ‘Rachel from Accounts’ is denying extra defence spending because of a lack of ‘gender parity’ amongst the armed forces the UK now has a CO2 shortage!

From Brave AI:

“The UK is currently facing a severe carbon dioxide (CO2) shortage in April 2026, driven by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting “Iran War,” which has disrupted global energy and supply chains. Experts warn that the UK may have only “two months” left in its current CO2 supply chain before critical food and beverage shortages occur.

This crisis threatens the supply of beer, fizzy drinks, chicken, pork, and baked goods, as CO2 is essential for animal stunning, food packaging, and carbonation. Government officials have prepared for a worst-case scenario where CO2 supplies could drop to as little as 18% of present levels, prompting emergency planning (codenamed “Exercise Turnstone”) to prioritise healthcare and civil nuclear needs.

Causes: The shortage stems from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz , high gas costs, and a key UK manufacturing plant suffering a mechanical fault.

Government Action: The government has temporarily restarted the Ensus plant in Teesside for three months to maintain supply resilience.

Potential Measures: Officials are considering invoking the Civil Contingencies Act to compel factories to increase production to 100% if necessary.

Affected Products: Shortages are expected in salads, packaged meats, beer, and chicken .

Priority Sectors: Healthcare (blood, organs, vaccines) and the nuclear industry (coolants) are being prioritised to prevent risks to life.

The labour government insists that people should ‘Keep calm and carry on’ as they have ‘ plans’ in place to cover every ‘contingency’ such as this.

Yeah right! This is a global issue covering fertilizer/sulphur.

Now for the removal of carbon taxes, because they are bankrupting industry.

The UK government has announced plans to ‘subsidize’ UK industry by removing the ‘net zero’ taxes it has imposed upon them.

Again From Brave AI:

“The UK government has announced an expansion of the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme (BICS) to support over 10,000 energy-intensive manufacturers, increasing eligibility by 40% from the original 7,000 firms. Starting from April 2027, eligible businesses will see electricity bills cut by up to 25%, funded by exemptions from three green levies: the Renewables Obligation, Feed-in Tariffs, and the Capacity Market.

The scheme, which is expected to cost up to £600 million per year, targets sectors including automotive, aerospace, steel, and pharmaceuticals to address high energy costs undermining international competitiveness. To provide immediate relief despite the April 2027 start date, the government will issue a one-off payment in 2027 covering the support firms would have received if the scheme had been active from April 2026.

Support is determined by the share of electricity used for manufacturing eligible products at a site, with exemptions applied as follows:

0% exemption for sites using less than 25% eligible electricity.

50% exemption for sites using 25% to less than 50% eligible electricity.

100% exemption for sites using 50% or more eligible electricity.

While the scheme aims to boost UK competitiveness without increasing household or non-eligible business bills, critics from the Conservative Party and some industry representatives argue it excludes other struggling sectors like pubs, restaurants, and farmers, covering only a small fraction of total firms. Full details on funding and eligibility codes are scheduled to be published in Budget 2026, with legislation expected to be in place by Autumn 2026.”

Typical Marxist policy – impose massive costs then remove some of them – just like imposing massive hikes in national insurance and raising the minimum wage.

Farcical!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan