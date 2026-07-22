In the late60’s/early 1970’s my father was stationed at BFPO53, RAF Akrotiri. It was the base for squadrons of Vulcans, lightnings and phantoms. The Vulcans carried nuclear bombs. Cyprus also has a UK army base at Dhekalia and a ‘listening post’ 3,000 feet up in the Troodos mountains giving oversight for the entire middle East from Iran to Israel/Syria/Egypt.

How much intel is the UK providing by way ofsurveillance and monitoring information to the US from Mt Troodos?

From Brave AI:

“ the UK provides intelligence from Mount Troodos (RAF Troodos), which serves as a critical signals intelligence gathering and radar station.

Primary Function : The site hosts a GCHQ listening post operated by the Joint Service Signal Unit (Cyprus) , specifically the Golf Section .

Intelligence Scope : It monitors radio, satellite, and microwave traffic across the Middle East , ranging from Egypt and Libya to the Caucasus .

Collaboration : The facility is a joint UK-US asset, heavily valued by the NSA as a “Jewel in the Crown” for its unique access to the Levant and North Africa .

Targets: Collected intelligence targets government leaders, military forces, and communications in surrounding regions, including Israel, Syria, and Iran.

RAF Akrotiri is just 1,000 miles from Iran and was bombed by Iran recently.

Iranian Shahed Drone Hits NATO Base in Cyprus—UK Military Under Fire for Second Time — UNITED24 Media

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles launched toward RAF Akrotiri were “neutralized in time,” government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said Monday afternoon, only hours after an earlier security incident at the same base.”

The UK was attacked by Iran.

Diego Garcia is 2,500 miles away from Iran.

UK military personnel would fly from RAF Lyneham or RAF Brize Norton to Cyprus via Gibraltar and Malta – French President De Gaulle barred over flights of France adding many hours to the flight time from the UK to Cyprus.

I flew out on a (prop) plane) Brittania (a very long flight)and back on a much shorter(jet engine) VC10.

The point is this.

The UK has been attacked directly by Iran and is DENYING the use od RAF Akrotiri to the USAF. A direct attack on the UK – a NATO country- by a hostile power (Iran) and is not being defended.

From Brave AI:

“US warplanes have not been using RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus to bomb Iran. While the UK government permitted the US to use other British bases, specifically RAF Fairford in England and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, for defensive strikes on Iranian missile sites, officials explicitly excluded RAF Akrotiri from this role.

Key details include:

Exclusion from Offensive/Defensive Strikes: Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that bases in Cyprus are not being used by US bombers. A spokesperson for Starmer stated, “ RAF Akrotiri would not be involved in the UK’s continuation of its agreement with the US to use UK bases in collective self-defense of the region.”

Alternative Bases: The authorization for US use of British bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites was granted for RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia .

Intelligence Role: RAF Akrotiri has been used for intelligence gathering, with reports confirming the presence of US U-2 spy planes departing from the base to gather intelligence in the Middle East. This intelligence presence likely contributed to the base being targeted by a Hezbollah-launched drone in March 2026, rather than serving as a launchpad for bombing runs.

Defensive Posture: The UK maintains that its involvement is limited to defensive operations, such as flying Eurofighter Typhoons and F-35 jets to intercept Iranian drones and protect allies, rather than participating in offensive strikes on Iranian territory.

RAF Akrotiri has been attacked and provides a fully functioning staging post for direct attacks by US bombers to strike Iran, reducing the risk to life, saving millions of gallons of fuel and providing essential maintenance and servicing.

The expression that fits the UK stance on not defending against attacks from Iran is “shit or get off the pot!”

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan