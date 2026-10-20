From Brave AI:

“he UK Covid-19 Inquiry report published on October 20, 2026, confirmed that more than 43,000 care home residents died from the virus between March 2020 and July 2022, contradicting earlier estimates near 40,000.

The inquiry found that care homes were treated as an “afterthought” and that government failures, including the discharge of unttested hospital patients into care facilities, allowed the virus to “spread like wildfire.”

“Key findings include:

Refutation of “Protective Ring”: The report explicitly rejected former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s claim that a protective ring was established from the start, stating this was a “cruel lie” and that action came too late.

Lack of Protection: Residents received “insufficient protection” despite prior knowledge of their extreme vulnerability, with staff forced to use makeshift PPE like bin bags and festival ponchos due to shortages.

Visiting Bans: Strict visiting restrictions caused “immense upset and harm,” leaving many residents to die alone without family, with bans remaining in place even after evidence suggested visitors posed minimal risk.

Accountability: While the inquiry highlighted “unlawful” discharge policies and a “generational slaughter,” it is a fact-finding body and cannot impose legal penalties, though it issued recommendations for future pandemic planning.

Some might describe UK health policy during those two years constituted ‘negligent homicide by the UK government.

I think the issue warrants far deeper analysis by the Covid enquiry, not least to address issues raised in this article:

A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

The time periods overlap and I have not been able to isolate the deaths into those that died in April 2020 in the Uk’s care homes.

Some people may wonder whether the deaths in 2020 the result of the implementation of state assisted murder via a version of the ‘Liverpool pathway and panic by ignorant politicians.

Here is Brave AI’s description of the UK Covid enquiry.

“The total cost of the UK COVID-19 Inquiry is estimated at over £293 million, comprising approximately £192 million in direct inquiry expenses and £101 million in government response costs.

Inquiry Direct Costs : The inquiry itself has spent £192 million on legal fees, staffing, and operations, with projections suggesting the final cost will surpass £200 million .

Government Response Costs : Government departments have spent an additional £101 million (from April 2023 to June 2025) on legal advice and staff time dedicated to preparing evidence for the inquiry.

Current Status: The inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, concluded its hearings in early 2026, with the final report expected in 2027. Critics, including the TaxPayers’ Alliance, have described the escalating costs as excessive, while the inquiry chair defended the duration and expense as necessary for such a complex investigation.

Almost £300 million! And the enquiry did not even note the ‘bait and switch’ of a different ‘vaccine used in the clinical trials and the ‘vaccine rolled out and actually injected globally. Or comment on the extent of deaths and injuries globally from 6 billion Pfizer ‘vaccines and a few billion Moderna injections.

You may wish to compare the £300 million legal cost of the UK Covid enquiry with the compensation paid to victim of the ‘vaccines.

From Brave AI:

“As of October 2026, the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) in the UK has paid out approximately £31.6 million to individuals who have died or suffered severe disablement due to COVID-19 vaccines. This compensation represents a tiny fraction of the total claims, with only 264 out of more than 24,000 applications being successful.

The scheme provides a single, tax-free lump sum of £120,000 to claimants who can prove their disability is at least 60% severe. The vast majority of these awards (over 97%) are related to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which caused rare blood clotting complications, while only a handful of payments have been made for injuries linked to Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

Critics and the UK Covid Inquiry have highlighted that the current system is “not fit for purpose,” noting that administrative and medical assessment costs have exceeded £83 million—more than double the amount paid to victims. Campaigners are calling for the payout cap to be increased to nearly £200,000 and for the rigid 60% disability threshold to be reformed to provide support for those with lesser, but still life-changing, injuries.

Mostly (97%)Astra Zeneca???

Compare that to the number administered and injuries/deaths in the USA

From here:

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, United States

400 million Pfizer (out of 6 billion globally and 250 million Moderna (out of 2 billion globally.

From here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 9/25/2026 – VAERS Analysis

Almost 20,000 deaths and over 1 million injuries. This is unadjusted for any under-reporting which might be between just one in 40 events reported and just one in 100 reported.

From Brave AI:

“The UK administered a total of 151,248,820 COVID-19 vaccination doses by October 27, 2023.

The specific number of doses attributable solely to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is not explicitly broken out in the provided data, as official statistics typically report the total administered across all approved vaccines. Key details include:

Total Doses: The cumulative count reached approximately 151.2 million doses by late 2023.

Primary Vaccines: The rollout relied primarily on Pfizer -BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines, with AstraZeneca also being widely deployed in the initial phases.

Booster Campaigns: From late 2021 onwards, booster doses were predominantly administered using Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, regardless of the initial vaccine received.

Early Milestones: By May 2021, the UK had administered 50 million total doses, covering 34 million people with their first dose and 15 million with their second.

More:

“Approximately 50 million doses of the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the UK.

The vaccine was first administered in the UK on 4 January 2021 , with the UK becoming the first country globally to deploy it.

By the one-year anniversary in January 2022, around 50 million doses had been given, saving countless lives and reducing pressure on the NHS.

While widely used for first and second doses in 2021, it became rare for booster shots; as of May 2022, only 56,000 AstraZeneca doses had been used as boosters in the UK.

Globally, over 3 billion doses were supplied to more than 170 countries, with the UK donating 30 million doses to low- and middle-income nations.

151 million doses administered in total and 50 million Astra Zeneca leaves 100 million Pfizer and Moderna shots.

This implies – assuming a pro-rata 15% hit rate (100 million UK Pfizer& Moderna shots/650 million US Pfizer & Moderna shots )

Pfizer and Moderna likely killed over 3,000 Brits and injured over 150,000.

The UK Covid enquiry made no reference to this equivalence, or the compensation paid to Brits in an absolute sense, or in relation to the £300 million in legal costs of the Enquiry.

A complete lack of self-awareness and the global context. Should politicians be charged with negligent manslaughter and ‘battery assault’ for care home deaths AND vaccine deaths?

There will be no autopsies to gather evidence because the UK government cremated all the bodies!

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