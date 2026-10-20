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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6d

Same here in Québec... Read Denis Rancourt's reports on this situation.

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Bartholo's avatar
Bartholo
6d

To whitewash many wrongs; you need several lies. Being dirty; you need a lot of soap. To white wash about 167,356 excess death for the period between March 2020 and December 2022 was needing £300 million; that is a £2000 whitewash cost per excess death.

The next needed whitewash inquiries are the Net Zero policies, the immigration policies and the Russia phobia. Said inquires will likely accumulate over a billion for the malignant politicians' immunity.; so that the public will vote for them again.

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