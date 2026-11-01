From here:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2026/11/01/burnham-open-to-slavery-payouts/

Some Background from Brave AI here:

“Following the Slavery Abolition Act 1833, the British government compensated slave owners approximately £20 million (roughly 40% of the Treasury’s annual income at the time) for the loss of their enslaved “property.” This massive payout, equivalent to £16.5–300 billion in today’s terms depending on the metric used, was funded by a government loan that British taxpayers did not finish paying off until 2015.

Key details include:

Scale of Compensation : More than 40,000 awards were issued to approximately 3,000 families , with half the money going to absentee owners living in Britain and half to owners in the colonies.

Major Beneficiaries : The largest single payment went to Sir John Gladstone (father of Prime Minister William Gladstone), who received £106,769 for 2,508 enslaved people. Other notable recipients included Nathan Rothschild (who underwrote the loan) and ancestors of David Cameron and George Orwell .

Exclusion of Enslaved People : Not a penny was paid to the enslaved or their descendants; instead, formerly enslaved people were forced into a four-year period of unpaid “apprenticeship.”

Current Stance: The UK government has consistently refused to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved people, arguing there is no legal duty for historical wrongs, though some descendants of former slave owners have voluntarily supported reparative justice.

Point 1- descendants of slaves should seek ‘reparations from those paid compensation- not from the UK government who settled claims 200 years ago.

Point 2. Not every single person in the UK could possible attract an equal share of guilt and participation.

Point 3, slaves were kept in the US, Cuba, Brazil entirely beyond the jurisdiction of the UK crown. Reparations should be sought from those countries of that ilk first!!!

Point 4. Are those seeking reparations also seeking reparations from people from their own countries who are living in the UK.

What do Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Chinese et al have to do with the slave trade?

The population of the United Kingdom was estimated at 69.5 million (specifically 69,483,939) in mid-2025, according to the Office for National Statistics.?

“Based on the 2021 Census data for England and Wales (the most recent official full census), the racial and ethnic demographics are as follows:

White : 81.7% (48.7 million people). This includes White British at 74.4% (44.4 million), White Irish at 0.9% , and White Other at 6.2% .

Asian or Asian British : 9.3% (5.5 million people). This is the largest minority group, with Indian (3.1%), Pakistani (2.7%), and Bangladeshi (1.1%) being the largest specific categories.

Black or Black British : 4.0% (2.4 million people). This includes African (2.5%) and Caribbean (1.0%) groups.

Mixed or Multiple Ethnic Groups : 2.9% (1.7 million people).

Other Ethnic Groups: 2.1% (1.3 million people), including Arab (0.6%) and Chinese (0.7%).

Minority ethnic groups collectively make up approximately 18% of the population in England and Wales, up from 13.8% in 2011. Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate censuses; in 2021, Scotland reported 83.3% White ethnicity, while Northern Ireland reported 82.2% White ethnicity.

How large are the claims?

“Claims for UK slavery reparations vary significantly depending on the source, ranging from £205 billion to £20 trillion.

£18.6–20 trillion : A 2023 report led by UN judge Patrick Robinson and the Brattle Group estimated the UK owes approximately $24 trillion (£18.8 trillion) to 14 countries, with some experts describing this as an underestimation. Another variant of this report places the UK’s share between £15 and £20 trillion .

£205 billion : Reverend Dr. Michael Banner of Trinity College Cambridge previously calculated the debt at £205 billion .

£2 trillion: Speculative figures have emerged regarding potential reparations for other historical issues, such as the recognition of Palestine, though these are not official demands.

The UK government, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his predecessor Rishi Sunak, has consistently rejected these demands, stating it will not pay reparations or issue a formal apology. Public opinion remains divided, with polls indicating 60% of the British public opposes reparations, while 71% of Black adults support them.

£20 trillion???

How much ‘aid’ has the UK given to the Caribbean and Africa since 1960?

The UK has spent approximately £500 billion on foreign aid in total since 1960, though the specific cumulative totals for Africa and the Caribbean over this 50-year period are not explicitly detailed in the provided data.

Africa is the largest recipient of UK bilateral Official Development Assistance (ODA).

In 2024, UK aid to Africa reached £1,885 million, representing 49.4% of region-specific bilateral ODA.

This was a significant increase from £1,229 million in 2023 and £1,233 million in 2023 (provisional), continuing a trend where Africa receives the largest share of UK aid, often exceeding 40-50% of the bilateral budget in recent years.

Caribbean aid is significantly smaller. UK aid to Caribbean countries peaked at £150.8 million in 2018 but has decreased in subsequent years.

For the period 2015–2019, the UK spent over £456 million in ODA across priority eligible Caribbean countries.

Specific regional funds, such as the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, allocated £69.5 million between 2016/17 and 2022/23. The UK also contributed £227 million to the Caribbean Development Bank between 2009 and 2021.

Here’s data on aid provided by the US.

“From the mid-1970s through the mid-2020s, the United States has provided approximately $100–104 billion in total foreign assistance to Latin America and the Caribbean combined. While specific standalone totals for only the Caribbean are not fully disaggregated in the provided historical summaries, the region has historically received significant funding, particularly through programs like the Alliance for Progress in the 1960s and more recent initiatives targeting migration and security.

For Sub-Saharan Africa, annual U.S. aid allocations have generally fluctuated between $7.7 billion and $8.3 billion (in inflation-adjusted dollars) from 2012 to 2022. Over the past decade, Africa has consistently been the largest regional recipient of U.S. aid, with approximately 25% of total U.S. foreign assistance allocated to the region, largely driven by health initiatives like PEPFAR to combat HIV/AIDS.

Point 5, aside from direct aid, what has been the value of providing infrastructure etc from UK embassies and consulates plus the value of trade- goods and produce bought etc in the last 200 years?

Maybe the UK/US should refuse the £20 trillion and call in all loans made?

Those are just a few points that spring to mind immediately.

What is clear is that the Marxist Labour government continues on its path to destroy the UK financially, culturally and demographically.

Oh well, maybe this will pave the way for the Greeks to get reparations from the Germans!

“Greece claims that Germany owes it approximately €289–377 billion (roughly $300–400 billion) in World War II reparations, a figure that includes compensation for civilian deaths, infrastructure destruction, and a forced occupation loan of 476 million Reichsmarks extracted from the Greek central bank in 1942.

The Greek government maintains that these claims are legally active and valid, arguing that post-war agreements like the 1953 London Debt Agreement and the 1990 Two-Plus-Four Treaty did not extinguish Greece’s right to compensation because Greece did not sign the latter. Greek officials, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, have repeatedly asserted that the issue remains an open moral and material duty owed to victims and future generations.

In contrast, Germany firmly rejects these demands, stating that the reparations issue was legally and politically settled by international treaties, particularly the 1990 agreement which Germany argues Greece tacitly accepted by joining the European Union. While a 2019 Bundestag report noted that Germany’s position is “justifiable” under international law but “not compulsory,” Berlin continues to refuse negotiations, emphasizing its historical responsibility through educational projects rather than financial payments.

Maybe the Germans can make claim for the bombing of Dresden or China can make a claim against Japn for the ‘Rape of Nanking

“The Rape of Nanjing (also known as the Nanjing Massacre) was a mass murder and wartime rape committed by the Imperial Japanese Army in Nanjing, the capital of the Republic of China, following its capture on December 13, 1937. The atrocities lasted for approximately six weeks, during which Japanese soldiers engaged in systematic executions, looting, and arson, destroying one-third of the city.

Key facts include:

Death Toll: Estimates of the total number of Chinese civilians, noncombatants, and prisoners of war killed range from 200,000 to 300,000 .

Sexual Violence: Between 20,000 and 80,000 women and girls, ranging from infants to the elderly, were raped. Many victims were mutilated or killed immediately after the assaults.

Accountability: General Matsui Iwane , the commander of the Japanese forces, was convicted of war crimes by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East and executed in 1948. Other high-ranking officers, such as Prince Yasuhiko Asaka , were shielded from prosecution.

Documentation: The event was extensively documented by eyewitnesses such as John Rabe and journalist Edgar Snow, and later popularized by Iris Chang’s 1997 book, The Rape of Nanking.

There are countless other example. Viet Nam, Korea, Iraq and latterly Afghanistan and Iran spring to mind!

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