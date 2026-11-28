From Brave AI:

“The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) online services have been offline for approximately two days following a “cyber incident” detected late on Thursday, November 26, 2026. ⁠

Status and Impact

Affected Services: Nearly all citizen-facing systems are down, including Universal Credit , state pension checks, Personal Independence Payment (PIP) applications, and the “Tell Us Once” service. ⁠

Cause: The DWP took systems offline as a precaution after detecting “unusual activity.” While a malicious cyber attack has not been officially confirmed, former UK Chief Technology Officer David Knott stated there is a “strong suspicion” the incident was a hack. ⁠

Payments: The government has confirmed that regular benefit and pension payments are not affected and will continue to be made as normal. ⁠

Recovery: Services remain offline as of Saturday morning, November 28, 2026. ⁠ The DWP is working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to investigate and restore access “as quickly as possible,” but no specific date for restoration has been provided.

Hmm.. Taken offline s a precaution! Doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence for the UK to handle the switch to a digital age! Digital passport please!

So, what systems does the DWP use?

“The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) utilizes a hybrid infrastructure combining modernized legacy systems, cloud platforms, and specialized automation tools.

Legacy and Core Benefit Systems

Virtual Machine Environment Replacement (VME-R): The DWP has successfully migrated its core benefit payment systems, which were originally built on 1980s ICL mainframes using COBOL , to a modern open systems platform. ⁠ This project replaced 11 critical systems , including the Pension Service Computer System (PSCS) , Jobseekers Allowance (JSA) , and Housing Benefit systems, migrating over 25 million lines of code and 10.8 billion data rows to an Oracle database environment.

Micro Focus COBOL: The modernized VME-R platform relies on Micro Focus Visual COBOL to run the refactored legacy application code, enabling faster batch processing and improved stability.

Cloud, Data, and Infrastructure

Amazon Web Services (AWS): Used for hosting development environments and supporting the modernized VME-R platform, facilitating automated DevOps deployments. ⁠

Nutanix Cloud Platform: Hosts the DWP’s private cloud environment, supporting Citrix Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) for remote access and large-scale data analytics systems, including a Cloudera/Hadoop data lake .

IBM Private Cloud: Provides a virtualized private cloud infrastructure with 1,500 virtual servers and four petabytes of storage to support critical applications and ensure high availability. ⁠

Specialized and Supporting Systems

Intelligent Automation Garage: Utilizes UiPath for robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to check claims for fraud and automate welfare transactions. ⁠

HMRC Systems: Relies on data sharing with the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) National Insurance Record System (NICs) to verify earnings for benefits like Universal Credit.

Legacy Management Tools: Internal staff have historically used systems like Griselda for benefit processing, though adoption and usage vary across specialized roles.

So somewhere along the line, unauthorized access maybe in the form of a hack, attacked one or many of these systems.

Lots of data sharing with the tax people- no sign of down time for HMRC systems!

From Brave AI:

“…HMRC and DWP systems remain linked and continue to share data regularly to ensure tax compliance, prevent fraud, and assess benefit entitlements. ⁠

The two departments exchange information through several key mechanisms:

Real-Time Information (RTI): HMRC shares real-time PAYE earnings data with DWP, allowing for automatic adjustments to Universal Credit payments based on declared income. ⁠

Fraud Detection: HMRC provides data on savings, investments, self-employed income, and pension withdrawals to help DWP identify undeclared earnings or capital fraud.

Statistical Collaboration: The departments produce joint statistics, such as the Children in Low-Income Families (CILIF) measure, by combining administrative data from both agencies. ⁠

Administrative Data: While HMRC does not provide information directly into the Universal Credit system for National Insurance Credits, DWP sends data on claim dates to HMRC to apply credits, and corrections to past years’ data are periodically shared. ⁠

Although a recent cyber incident in late November 2026 caused temporary offline disruptions to DWP online services (including pensions and Universal Credit), this was a technical outage and did not terminate the underlying data-sharing agreements or systemic links between HMRC and DWP.

Hmm..

Anyway lots of ‘clouds in use by DWP:

Micro Focus Visual COBOL

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Nutanix Cloud Platform: Hosts the DWP’s private cloud environment, supporting Citrix Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

IBM Private Cloud: Provides a virtualized private cloud infrastructure with 1,500 virtual servers and four petabytes of storage to support critical applications and ensure high availability.

The “attack could have come from anyone with access to these clouds via a latop, remotely from anywhere in the world.

Sounds like they need to install an industrial version of PC Matic, McAfee or Norton as it seems that Microsoft Defender is insufficient!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan