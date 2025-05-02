Per Brave AI:

“As of Friday, May 2, 2025, Reform UK has won its first parliamentary by-election in Runcorn and Helsby, defeating Labour.

Additionally, Reform UK is making early gains in council elections, with notable victories in Lincolnshire County Council.

Early results indicate a significant challenge to both Labour and the Conservatives from Reform UK, with the party potentially becoming a credible national political force.”

So, there is that! Blood bath in the Labour and Conservative Houses of Death!

That loss of the Parliamentary seat of Runcorn was Labour’s 16th “safest seat”! Almost equivalent to Nancy Pelosi’s!

Onwards!!!