From here:

Britain will need up to £240bn of net zero upgrades

“Britain’s electricity network will require up to £240bn of upgrades to support clean power targets, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has admitted.

In new estimates released by the Government, the cost of building new pylons and power lines will skyrocket in the next 24 years to achieve the Government’s net zero ambitions.

Let’s do some arithmetic.

£240bn in 24 years = £10bn a year.

From Brave AI:

“The average annual gas and electricity bill for a typical UK household (2–3 people in a medium-sized home) is £1,641 for the period until 30 June 2026, equating to approximately £136–£154 per month.

“There were an estimated 28.6 million households in the UK in 2024. Recent estimates for 2025 place the number at approximately 29.0 million to 29.5 million, reflecting a steady increase from 26.7 million households in 2014.

Call it £1,600 for 30 million households.

10 billion a year for 30 million households = £333.33 per household = an increase of 21% to just shy of £2,000 a year.

“The energy department has already warned that grid upgrades will cost £80bn by 2030.

However, the latest forecasts indicate that this is just the start of a much larger upgrade programme – with households poised to foot the bill.

The costs of grid expansion are loaded onto consumers’ energy bills to pay for upgrades carried out by the UK’s monopoly transmission operators: National Grid, SSE and Scottish Power.

This includes building new pylons across the country to transport electricity generated by renewables, including rural wind and solar farms.”

Arguably much of the upgrades are needed to replace obsolete and fully depreciated pylons, but that astill leaves an enormous bill to connec offshore wind farms and onshore solar plantations.

“Will Lochhead, a deputy director of DESNZ, told delegates: “The electricity grid we rely on today was largely built in the 1960s and was never designed for the scale of home-grown energy generation now being deployed, or the future levels of electricity demand.”

He added: “As we electrify transport, heating, industry and other sectors, electricity demand is expected to more than double by 2050.

““Meeting this demand would require between £100-240bn of investment in the electricity network by 2050.”

He cited DESNZ analysis suggesting that annual electricity demand will rise 10pc by 2030, 50pc by 2035 and more than 100pc by 2050, driven by the increased use of clean power technology such as electric cars and heat pumps.”

See how insidious government ‘net zero’ policies are?

Mandate EVs and heat pumps that nobody wants then set the price of electricity that supplies the energy, then increase the cost of the electricity because of the need to build the infrastructure.

Tortuous. High prices are killing UK industry which reduces demand for electricity.

Nobody works, everyone is consigned to energy poverty, nobody uses electricity= success! (/sarc).

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