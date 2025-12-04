WHO THE HELL IS OFGEM???!!!

“Ofgem, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, is the government regulator for the electricity and downstream natural gas markets in Great Britain.

As a non-ministerial government department, Ofgem operates independently but is accountable to Parliament and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Its primary duty is to protect the interests of consumers, including promoting competition, ensuring fair prices, and supporting environmental goals such as decarbonisation.”

It does not promote competition – it promotes decarbonisation. the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is a department of “net zero” freaks.

“ Ofgem is governed by the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), which provides oversight while maintaining its operational independence from both energy companies and government ministers.

“The board of Ofgem, known as the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), consists of both executive and non-executive members appointed by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. The current chair is Mark McAllister, who was appointed in November 2023 for a five-year term.

Layer upon layer of technocrats reporting to the government and earning hundreds of thousands of pounds to rip-off consumers – a rigged, unaccountable and ridiculous climate cult.

“Johnathan Brearley CEO £330,000 - Mark McAllister Chairman £180,000 part time - Over a dozen executives paid £200,000+ Free money for doing nothing, no wonder they smile.”

Another government created “office QANGO” sucking out and poisoning the life blood of the economy - unaccountable technocrats causing immense economic damage whilst drawing exorbitant benefits.

Just like the misnamed “Office of Budget Responsibility.

Regular readers will be aware that the price cap is a marginal pricing system used to set a “price” paid by consumers which includes the compulsory use of expensive “renewables (wind and solar) and bans the inclusion in the of cheap gas, oil and coal. The price cap is criminally rigged against fossil fuels.

“ The non-executive board members are Alena Kozakova, Barry Panayi, Graham Mather, Jonathan Kini, Nick Winser, Tony Curzon Price, and Warren Buckley, all appointed in November 2023 or April 2025. The board also includes senior executive committee members such as Akshay Kaul, Melinda Johnson, Neil Kenward, and Neil Lawrence, who lead key directorates within Ofgem.”

These apparatchiks look over the extravagant and profligate spending plans of the energy companies – whose business brief includes the maintenance and running of the networks under their control and tells them how to do their jobs “better”.

THE BOARD adjusts th corporate planning to make sure it conforms to decarbonisation goals set by government – no fossil fuel energy generation planning allowed!

How will Ofgem’s £28bn investment impact your energy bills? | ITV News

“Most of the funding (£17.8 billion) announced on Thursday will go towards “maintaining Britain’s gas networks, keeping them among the safest, most secure and resilient in the world,” Ofgem said.

“The remaining initial investment (£10.3 billion) will help “strengthen our electricity transmission network, improve reliability and expand capacity to support the electrification of the economy and drive growth”, the regulator said.

“Together, this £28 billion commitment will rise to an estimated £90 billion by 2031 across both gas and electricity networks.“

See how the real cost is revealed- almost three times the stated cost!

But look how the regulator “spins” the price hike:

“We’ve set strict delivery targets, pushed companies to maximise efficiency, and rejected bids that do not serve consumers’ interests,” it said, claiming this has delivered a potential of £4.5 billion (15%) in savings against initial proposals worth £33 billion.

“the power companies initially submitted plans for £33 billion and OFGEM reduced these plans by £4.5 Billion – why not reduce appending to a level where results are visible to all those impacted – in chunks of £3-4 billion at a time???

Households will see the network charges on bills, which make up around a fifth of average annual energy costs, surge by £108 by 2031 to cover the cost of the extra investment. This is up from the £104 rise estimated in its draft verdict in July. Ofgem said this will include £48 for gas networks and £60 for the electricity grid.

“However, the regulator insisted that bills would be even higher without the approved investment, with the funding also expected to save the UK money on imported gas by boosting the nation’s power generation.”

This is akin to a thief saying “if I did not steal from you today, I would steal more from you tomorrow”.

And here’s another fatuous promise “It added that with savings of around £80 taken into account, the net increase to bills is expected to be around £30, or £3 a month.”

This looks just like Miliband’s promise to save £280 a year a few years ago. – instead prices have increased by that amount.

The lies and false promises have to stop. UK households are already paying £2,000 annually for duel fuel instead of around £400 a year ten years ago (before the “net zero ”madness” took hold.

Climate freaks are criminally insane and their stupidity and ignorance is impoverishing us all.

Lastly, a side note on business rates that also increase the cost of energy bills:

“ the impact of business rates on energy-intensive industries, including power generation and storage, can be significant. For example, gas storage operators in the UK have reported that business rates, when equal to other operating costs, create a disadvantage compared to similar operations in other European countries, contributing to decisions to mothball or close UK sites despite their modern infrastructure. This suggests that while revaluation does not add a new cost, the resulting rateable values can exacerbate existing financial pressures on energy companies, particularly those already operating at or near breakeven, potentially affecting their viability and investment decisions.”

How much have taxes such as national insurance increases and minimum wage rates (or from the revaluation of property and resulting changes to business rates) increased power bills to consumers?

