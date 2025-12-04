Peter’s Newsletter

Paul Jackson
4h

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero? Doesn’t the one exclude the other? A wonderful example of bureaucratese designed to justify an ever growing army of apparatchiks leeching onto an economy which is in a death spiral and which can be found all over Europe. We are rapidly approaching the point where the ability of the taxed to support the parasites will be simply overwhelmed.

Anna Marie
5h

Pardon me, but OFGEM sounds like a gem no one can afford. But then, thugs in charge already know that. Hasn't everyone figured out by now, the power, fresh water, food, & freedom are no longer for any of the peasants who just want to live their lives without 24/7 govt supervision!

