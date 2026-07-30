Data centers already suck up the equivalent of the entire output of Drax power station (6%)

Side note:From Brave AI:

“Drax Power Station currently provides approximately 5% of the United Kingdom’s total electricity and roughly 10% of its renewable power.

The renewable power is the biomass from wood chips imported from the Americas – entire forests chopped down and ‘chipped’ which produce higher carbon emissions than those produced by burning coal.

“Again from Brave AI:

“UK data centers currently consume approximately 6% of the national electricity supply, a figure driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure. While earlier government estimates placed this figure at 2.5% in early 2025, recent research by the International Data Center Authority confirms the surge to nearly 6%, with the UK being one of the most heavily burdened advanced economies in this regard.

“The sector’s electricity consumption is projected to rise significantly, with forecasts suggesting it could quadruple by 2030. This growth places substantial pressure on national grids, leading to extended waiting lists for new grid connections and prompting concerns from environmental groups about the compatibility of this expansion with the UK’s net zero commitments.

Which segue’s into this article (h/t ZeroHedge)

UK Regulator Targets Data Center Land Grab on the Power Grid | OilPrice.com

“Britain’s energy regulator, Ofgem, on Wednesday launched a consultation on a proposed commitment fee for data center projects as part of broad reforms to ensure network capacity is used for projects that are ready and able to connect.

The proposal includes a new Data Centre Commitment Fee, which would be paid by large data center developments when accepting a connection offer, Ofgem said in a statement.

How much?

“The fee would be set within a proposed range of £237,500 to £712,500 per megawatt (MW), equivalent to around 2.5% to 7.5% of average project costs.

5%!!!!

“Last year, Ofgem approved an investment program of $32 billion (£24 billion) to maintain essential gas distribution networks and expand the power grid in a move to boost energy security and allow more renewables to enter the electricity system.

“The United Kingdom has approximately 500 to 600 operational data centres, making it the third-largest market globally after the US and Germany, and the largest in Western Europe. The exact count varies by source and definition; for instance, DataCenterMap lists 564 facilities, while other industry estimates range from 450 to 520 commercial-grade sites.

“The UK data center market valuation varies by source due to differing methodologies, but current estimates place the market size between USD 10.35 billion and USD 18.41 billion in 2024/2025. Projected values by 2030 or 2034 range significantly, from USD 16.15 billion to USD 43.17 billion, with compound annual growth rates (CAGR) estimated between 5.10% and 14.20%

5% of up to 43 billion= around USD 2 billion connection fee. I suggest this will act as a deterrent for data center development!

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