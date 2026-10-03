From here:

What September’s record electric car sales mean for the £3,750 grant running out early

“September’s new car market jumped 13.7 percent to 312,891 registrations, the strongest 75-plate month since 2020, with electric cars taking a record 23.3 percent of sales.

Much of that surge is being driven by the government’s Electric Car Grant, worth up to £3,750 off qualifying models, funded by a fixed £640 million pot rather than an open-ended commitment.

The grant is due to run until March 2029, but the scheme can close early if the money runs out, and September’s record uptake means it is being spent faster than planned.

“More than half of everything sold, 50.8 percent, was electrified in some form.

Battery electric cars alone accounted for 72,779 registrations, a record for any single month and 23.3 percent of the entire market. Plug-in hybrids were the fastest growing category, up 56.4 percent to take a 12.2 percent share, while conventional hybrids made up a further 15.3 percent of deliveries.”

“That surge is not happening by accident. Manufacturer discounting and an expanding range of models are part of the story, but so is the government’s Electric Car Grant, which has been knocking thousands of pounds off the price of qualifying new EVs since last summer.

From Brave AI:

“Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) do not currently qualify for the UK government’s Electric Car Grant.

“The grant, introduced in July 2025, is strictly limited to pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that produce zero tailpipe emissions.

This policy shift excludes all hybrids, including plug-in hybrids, to prioritize the adoption of fully electric vehicles and meet stringent environmental goals. Eligible vehicles must be new, cost under £37,000, and meet specific sustainability criteria to receive a discount of £1,500 (Band 2) or £3,750 (Band 1).

Which EVs fall into Band 1 1nd Band 2?

Band 1 Eligible Models (£3,750 Grant)

These vehicles meet strict sustainability criteria and include:

Abarth 500e

Alpine A290

BMW iX1 and BMW iX2

Citroën ë-C5 Aircross Long Range

Fiat 500e and Fiat 500e Urban Range

Ford E-Tourneo Courier and Ford Puma Gen-E

Hyundai KONA Electric

Kia EV2 Long Range and Kia EV4

MINI Countryman Electric

Nissan LEAF and Nissan Micra (52kWh)

Renault 4, Renault 5 (52 kWh), and Renault Scenic

Band 2 Eligible Models (£1,500 Grant)

These vehicles meet standard sustainability criteria and include:

Abarth 600e

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Citroën ë-C3 , ë-C3 Aircross , ë-C3 Urban Range , ë-C4 , ë-C4 X , ë-Berlingo , and ë-SpaceTourer

Cupra Born and Cupra Raval

DS DS3 and DS N°4

Fiat 600e

Ford Capri and Ford Explorer

Jeep Avenger and Jeep Compass

Kia EV2 , Kia EV3 , and Kia PV5 Passenger

Nissan Ariya and Nissan Micra (40kWh)

Peugeot E-208 , E-2008 , E-308 , E-3008 , E-408 , E-Rifter , and E-Traveller

Renault 5 (40 kWh) and Renault Megane

Skoda Elroq , Skoda Enyaq , and Skoda Epiq

Toyota C-HR+ and Toyota Proace City Verso

Vauxhall Astra Electric , Combo Life Electric , Corsa Electric , Frontera Electric , Grandland Electric , Mokka Electric , and Vivaro Life Electric

Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID. Polo

Car manufacturers are offering discounts in order to meet government imposed quotas on the proportion of EV sales to ICE engine sales.

“In 2026, UK car manufacturers must ensure that 33% of their new car sales and 24% of their new van sales are zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

This mandate, introduced in 2024, requires compliance through the sale of battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, with non-compliance resulting in fines of £15,000 per excess petrol or diesel car sold.

Manufacturers can meet these targets by:

Selling sufficient zero-emission vehicles to hit the percentage threshold.

Trading credits with other manufacturers who have exceeded their targets.

Borrowing up to 8.25% of their target from future years (for cars) or 6% (for vans).

Using conversions from internal combustion engine emission reductions into credits.

The quotas escalate annually, rising to 38% for cars in 2027 and 52% in 2028, aiming for 100% ZEV sales by 2035. The government is currently reviewing these quotas following a significant drop in UK car production, with potential softening of the 2030 targets under discussion.

Compulsory sales quotas for EVs removes choice from consumers at a time of rapidly rising energy prices. ‘

Net zero’ freaks are delighted that diesel prices have breached £2/litre (US$10 per US gallon!!! Electricity prices will go up over ANOTHER 20% in January.

Here’s some of the discounts offered by car makers from Brave AI:

“ Key Manufacturer Discounts

Vauxhall : £1,500 off all EVs + £500 charger installation incentive.

Jeep : £3,750 off the Avenger Electric.

Kia : Up to £3,000 towards PCP finance on selected EVs.

Hyundai : Up to £3,750 off the Inster; £1,500 off Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Kona Electric.

Leapmotor : Offers its own “Leap-Grant” of £1,500–£3,750 depending on the model (e.g., C10 SUV).

Smart: Reduces prices by £1,500 on the #1 and #3 models.

These manufacturer discounts are applied at the point of sale alongside the UK government’s Electric Car Grant, which offers £3,750 for eligible Band 1 vehicles (like the Ford Puma Gen-E and Fiat 500e) and £1,500 for eligible Band 2 vehicles.

The government grant plus the car makers discount result in large reductions in the price of new EVs:

From Brave AI:

“The average price of a new electric car in the UK is approximately £41,000 to £46,000, depending on the source and whether luxury models are included.

In April 2026, the average price of a new EV fell below that of petrol vehicles for the first time, with EVs averaging £42,620 compared to £43,405 for petrol cars.

Purchase Price Breakdown:

Mass-market EVs : Average around £33,000 to £36,000 (e.g., MG4, Renault 5, BYD Dolphin).

Luxury EVs : Average around £52,000 to £69,000 (e.g., Tesla, Porsche, Mercedes).

Budget Options : Entry-level models start under £15,000 (e.g., Dacia Spring, Citroën Ami), though some are quadricycles with motorway restrictions.

Used Market: Two in five used EVs are sold under £20,000, with some available for less than £5,000.

Running Costs:

Charging an EV at home on an off-peak tariff costs approximately 2p to 5p per mile, significantly less than 14p to 22p per mile for petrol cars. Public rapid charging is more expensive, averaging 23p per mile or 70–85p per kWh. From April 2025, new EVs pay a reduced £10 first-year road tax, then the standard £200 annually.

Back to the MSN article

“The Electric Car Grant is backed by £640 million and is formally scheduled to run until 31 March 2029.

What the headline date does not make obvious is that the scheme is funded as a fixed pot rather than an open commitment to every eligible buyer.

The grant closes as soon as that money is spent, whichever comes first, the calendar date or the funding running out.

A single record month like September, in which tens of thousands of buyers claimed up to £3,750 each, draws down that pot considerably faster than a steady, modest pace of EV uptake would.

“A manufacturer’s own discounting eases once its yearly compliance target is secured, and buyers who wait until the final quarter of the year to order, expecting the same pressure to still be in place, may find dealers less willing to negotiate once that particular incentive has done its job for the year.

For September… “Battery electric cars alone accounted for 72,779 registrations, a record for any single month and 23.3 percent of the entire market.

72,779 Battery EV sales took quite a slug out of the £640 million taxpayer funded ‘grant.

£109 million at £1,500 or £273 million at £3,750.

It will only last a few more months at this rate! No doubt the government will fork out a further ‘honey pot’ to promote its ‘ net zero’ agenda.

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