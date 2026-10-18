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SAS Veteran’s Call for Legal Protection and Criticism of Government Policy

On 18 October 2026, UK media reported that an ex‑SAS warrant officer was set to appear on GB News to urge serving SAS personnel to refuse to serve until the Government provides legal protection from future prosecution

The call came amid a high‑profile legal controversy and wider criticism of government policy towards special forces.

Background to the Interview

The SAS Regimental Association and veteran commanders have warned that prosecutions of serving soldiers over operational decisions are undermining national security, morale, and recruitment A central example is the 2022 Syria case, in which five SAS members were arrested in Syria on suspicion of unlawfully killing two unarmed teenage boys during a mission to capture an ISIS commander

They were questioned, then sent back into combat within 48 hours, while facing possible life sentences. The case hung over them for three years, with raids on their homes in the UK and warnings of severe penalties All five have since left the Army, and the SAS Association says the situation has made recruitment and retention harder

The Veteran’s Position

According to the LBC and SAS Association statements, the ex‑SAS warrant officer’s message was that soldiers should not be deployed until the State guarantees they will not face criminal prosecution for lawful operational actions aligns with broader warnings from former SAS commanders, including Col David White, that the Government has “broken the bond” between the SAS and the state, and that “lawfare” is eroding the will to fight

The SAS Association has said it is supporting affected troops through legal action and is pressing ministers to change policy so such cases do not recur

Wider Context

The controversy is part of a wider debate over “witch hunts” against special forces, with the SAS Regimental Association and veterans accusing ministers of failing to protect troops from “meritless, vexatious cases”

The issue also intersects with ongoing inquiries into alleged extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan, where many SAS personnel have invoked privilege against self‑incrimination to avoid answering questions

Key Points from the 18/10/2026 Coverage

Call to action: Ex‑SAS warrant officer urges serving SAS to refuse deployment without legal protection from future prosecution

Reasoning: Current legal processes risk eroding morale, recruitment, and operational readiness

Case example: 2022 Syria murder investigation, with soldiers deployed while under threat of prosecution

Policy demand: Change in government approach to prevent such scenarios; legal guarantees for serving troops

In summary, the interview was framed as a public warning from a veteran that the Government must secure legal safeguards before deploying SAS personnel, in the context of high‑profile prosecutions and the SAS Association’s broader campaign for policy reform.

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