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ParaGov's avatar
ParaGov
5d

Not that I agree with war, but this seems quite reasonable. Politicians, bureaucrats, and corporations are given immunity, why not soldiers?

If immunity is not provided, there should be wholesale resignations, which might very well help reduce war.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
7d

Immunity from prosecution is a License to Commit Crimes.

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