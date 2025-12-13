From Brave AI:

“In the year ending September 2025, 110,000 people claimed asylum in the UK, marking a 13% increase from the previous year and the highest level since records began, surpassing the previous peak of 103,000 in 2002. This figure represents the most recent available data on initial asylum claims.

The number of asylum claims in the UK reached a record high of 110,000 in the year ending September 2025, which is 13% higher than the previous year.

This number exceeds the previous record of 103,000 claims in 2002.

The rise in claims is attributed to both illegal routes, such as small boat crossings, and legal entries via visas or other leave, with half of claimants arriving through illegal routes and 38% having previously entered legally.

The Home Office has reported a significant increase in the number of initial decisions made, with 134,000 decisions issued in the year ending September 2025, a 31% increase from the previous year.

And this from here:

New UK asylum crisis explodes as shocking latest figures reveal just how bad things are

“Britain’s asylum crisis has intensified, with a growing number of people refused sanctuary continuing to receive taxpayer-funded support. New figures published by the Ministry of Justice revealed 69,670 cases in the asylum appeals backlog at the end of September.”

“This was more than twice the number at the same point last year, when the figure stood at 34,234. “

“Those with an active asylum case - or appeal - are still entitled to receiving asylum support, including taxpayer-funded hotels.”

“About 70% of asylum seekers whose claims are rejected by the Home Office go on to launch legal challenges in a bid to have the decision reversed.”

“The number of asylum appeals is now also higher than the number of cases awaiting an initial decision.

This figure stood at 62,171 at the end of September, according to Home Office data published last month.

It means the appeals backlog has overtaken the backlog for initial claims for the first time since comparable data began in 2015.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive at the Refugee Council, said:

“People deserve a quick and accurate decision the first time around. If the Government focused on getting decisions right, they could reduce the number of refugees trapped in uncertainty after fleeing persecution and violence.”

“… they should grant temporary protection - subject to rigorous security checks - to people from countries like Sudan and Afghanistan where ongoing conflicts mean they are almost certain to be recognised as refugees.”

More from the MSN article:

“Labour has pledged to no longer use asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament - which would be 2029, if not earlier. But the latest data from the Home Office, published last month, showed an increase, from 32,041 at the end of June to 36,273 at the end of September. The number was also up on the same point last year, when there were 35,628 asylum seekers in hotels.”

Brave AI describes the difference between a refugee and an asylum seeker like this:

“An asylum seeker is a person who has fled their country and is seeking protection in another country but has not yet been legally recognized as a refugee, while a refugee is someone who has been formally recognized as needing protection due to persecution, war, or violence and has been granted legal status under international law.

The key distinction lies in the legal status: asylum seekers are awaiting a decision on their claim, whereas refugees have already been granted protection and are entitled to rights such as access to healthcare, education, and work, depending on the host country.

Can you appeal a denial of refugee status? Groan!

Storms in the English Channel have abated so the number of “small” boat migrants has resumed afresh.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan