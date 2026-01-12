First the EU Mercosur deal – per Brave AI:

“French and European farmers continue to escalate protests against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, despite the European Commission’s confirmation that the agreement will be signed next weekend by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“ The protests, which began in late December 2025 and intensified in early January 2026, involve road blockades, tractor convoys in major cities like Paris and Brussels, and demonstrations across Belgium, Greece, Ireland, and Poland.

Farmers argue the deal threatens European agriculture through unfair competition from cheaper South American imports and weakened sanitary standards.”

The deal has implications for UK farmers:

“In 2024, the United Kingdom remained the European Union’s largest export destination for agricultural products, accounting for 23% of total EU agri-food exports, valued at €53.9 billion. This makes the UK the top market for EU agricultural goods, including animal products, vegetable products, fats and oils, and foodstuffs. The EU’s agri-food exports reached a record €235.4 billion in 2024, with a trade surplus of €63.6 billion. The UK’s dominance as a buyer is consistent with previous years, having been the EU’s top export market since Brexit, with a 21% share in 2022.

“On the import side, the EU’s agricultural imports in 2024 were led by Brazil (€17.1 billion, 9%), followed by the United Kingdom (€16.6 billion, 9%). The UK is the second-largest source of EU agricultural imports, despite being the largest export destination. This reflects a significant imbalance: while the UK is the EU’s primary market for agricultural exports, the EU relies more heavily on non-EU sources like Brazil for its own imports.”

Once the Mercosur deal goes ahead the UK’s agricultural exports to the EU will face fresh competition - as well as exports from the EU at cheaper prices than those of UK agricultural goods produced in the UK.

The EU has imposed a carbon border adjustment tax that “levels the playing field for all products that are not subject to the “net zero” regulations.

“The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), also known as the carbon border tax, officially went into effect on 1 January 2026, requiring importers of carbon-intensive goods such as steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, hydrogen, and electricity to purchase CBAM certificates based on the embedded emissions in their products. The mechanism is designed to prevent carbon leakage by ensuring that imported goods face a carbon cost comparable to that of EU producers under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), with certificate prices linked to the ETS allowance price, currently around €70–€100 per tonne of CO₂.”

Uk farmers are continually pressured to lower prices they charge supermarkets such as Tesco’s, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, ASDA etc – the prices UK farmers receive area making the production of agricultural goods uneconomic and forcing the closure of farms.

All this despite temporary relief from the government’s U-turn on inheritance tax.

“A record number of UK farms are facing closure, with 6,365 agriculture, forestry, and fishing businesses ceasing operations in the 12 months leading up to June 2025—the highest number since records began in 2017. This surge in closures has been linked to the government’s decision to phase out Agricultural Property Relief, which previously allowed tax-free transfer of farmland, with the changes announced in October 2024 and set to take full effect from April 2026.

· The number of closures peaked in the first half of 2025, with 1,890 agricultural businesses shutting down in the first quarter alone, while only 805 new ones were established. · The decline has accelerated since the inheritance tax reform announcement, with the number of closures rising sharply from 4,805 in the previous year to 6,365 in the 12 months to June 2025. · As of November 2025, the Business Health Score for agriculture was 0.57, the weakest of any UK industry, with only 775 new farm businesses launched between July and September compared to 1,360 closures. · The situation has prompted warnings from industry leaders, with the Tenant Farmers Association calling for urgent government action and the Country Land and Business Association stating that rural businesses are being pushed to the edge.

So, if the EU can impose a Carbon Adjustment Tax, why can’t the UK impose an agricultural border adjustment tax on EU imports? The EU is punishing their farmers with the Mercosur deal that will also impact UK farmers. Perhaps the prices received by UK farmers could/should be referred to the Monopolies Commission (there is no Oligopolies Commission or a government body that polices and prosecutes “racketeering “ by supermarkets.

