Cast your mind back to this threat:

Defence giant threatens to scrap all UK investment

“The boss of defence giant Leonardo has threatened to scrap all investment in Britain following a row over a long-delayed military helicopter contract.

Roberto Cingolani, chief executive of the Italian group, warned that a failure to secure new work for his company’s Somerset factory would put the loss-making site at risk of closure and force a rethink of Leonardo’s entire UK presence.”

Well the socialist Labour government of the UK has – finally – conceded, from here;

UK awards Leonardo 1 billion pound military helicopter contract

“LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday awarded a 1 billion pound ($1.35 billion)contract to Italian defence contractor Leonardo to build a new fleet of military helicopters, securing 3,300 jobs at the company’s manufacturing site in Yeovil, southwest England.

Leonardo will provide British armed forces with 23 new medium-lift helicopters to work alongside uncrewed aircraft, the government said.”

“Defence Secretary John Healey said the contract strengthened Britain’s armed forces, secured thousands of jobs and set up big opportunities for exports.”

Healey, along with the entire Labour government of ‘pandas’ have first class honours degrees in the ‘bleeding obvious’. It pandas to Muslims, it pandas to EU remainers, it pandas to greens – hoping to win sufficient votes from each cabal to win a general election.

Unfortunately for labour, in three years’ time, the British voting public will do what it aways does and vote the incumbent government OUT of office. Just like it did he conservatives in 2026. Maybe the Green, UK Reform or the brand new party, restore UK will form some sort of rainbow government of hostile parties – jus like in the EU parliament!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan