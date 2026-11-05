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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
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It’s extremely difficult to genuinely isolate. Every object, liquid, excretion requires sterilization. A bed pan needs to be heated to sterile in the room. You can’t drop it down a chute, as the chute may leak . Every person entering and leaving needs to be washed in high concentrations of ozone. So in truth, there is significant risk in bringing an infected person in.

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