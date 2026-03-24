From here;

Homeowners to be forced to sell their properties to make way for new towns

‘Labour is seeking to hit its target of building 1.5 million new homes by 2029.

Around 200,000 new homes were built during its first year in office, well below the 300,000 a year needed over the course of this Parliament.’

How does his compare with the last 25 years.

From Brave AI;

‘From 2000 to 2023, the average number of permanent dwellings completed annually in the UK was approximately 200,000.’

So, a 50 per cent increase from ‘normal’ under prior governments from 200,000 to 300,000.

‘Since taking office in 2024, Labour has pushed ahead on planning reform, which the party hopes will make it easier to build new housing. The Government has also set about strengthening the ability of the state to take ownership of land for development, through compulsory purchase orders (CPOs).

‘ In 2024, housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook told The i Paper that the Government wanted to reform the “outdated” CPO system… The process, which can take as long as two years, has now been streamlined in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Act, which received Royal Assent at the end of last year. This has sent the signal that state powers to acquire land will be used if needed.

‘After lengthy consultations, the Government has revealed the locations of seven potential new towns and urban extensions, which, they say, could each deliver at least 10,000 homes or more in the coming decades.

Seven x 10,000 equals 70,000 new homes – not 300,000 or even the 200,000 that are ‘normally’ built.

From Brave AI;

‘At the end of December 2025, 103,426 people were being supported in asylum accommodation, including those in hotels, shared housing, and other forms of government-provided support. The government has committed to ending the use of hotels by 2029.

A cynic would say that the number of asylum seekers coincides with these ‘plans’ to build new houses in these seven new ‘enclave’ slum towns.

‘Some locations may be trickier to develop than others. And, it is possible that local landowners, homeowners or business owners may be asked to sell their property in some instances to facilitate the project.

The Government has said that their “initial approach will be to work with landowners to acquire land through voluntary negotiation.”

However, “where negotiations are not successful, the use of compulsory purchase powers may be considered to ensure that land can be planned and delivered comprehensively and that the public value generated through land value capture is maximised.”

‘Public value’ as determined by socialist bureaucrats.

‘Alongside the new towns consultation, the Government also confirmed on Monday that a new National Housing Bank will launch on 1 April. This will be backed with up to £16bn and aim to deliver more than 500,000 new homes.

That ‘magic money tree - £16bn for 500,000 new homes – £32,000 pr home. ‘The average price for a new build house in the UK was £325,000 in 2024, according to Statista data. Curious.

This is on top of already announced plans – from Brave AI;

‘Labour’s housing spending plans are centered on a commitment to deliver 1.5 million new homes over the course of the next parliament, with an additional £6.6 billion allocated to upgrade five million existing homes.

1 billion pounds plus 6.6 billion punds equals 22.6 billion pounds;

‘This includes launching the New Towns Taskforce to drive the largest post-war housebuilding programme, creating large-scale communities with hundreds of thousands of high-quality homes.

Key funding mechanisms include:

£20 million to appoint 300 new planning officers, funded by a 1% increase in stamp duty on non-UK resident property purchases.

£5 billion allocated for the housing plan, as part of the October 2024 Budget, to support construction and infrastructure.

A focus on affordable and sustainable housing, aligned with broader green and industrial strategies, including support for green building standards and energy-efficient upgrades.’

You can feel the socialist nose tightening around the taxpayers throat.

‘The National Housing Bank will be able to issue loans and investments at lower interest rates to unlock housebuilding across the country. These loans could be given to housebuilders, housing associations, or development corporations.- affiliated with Labour of course ‘control the means of production and ‘wealth’ distribution.

‘lower interest rates’ – humph – promoting market distortions in true socialist fashion.

Here’s a realiy check for ‘the best laid plans of mice and men - on top of the extra costs from the new and old ‘greenification’ regulations to comply with the ‘net zero’ lunacy sill infecting the industry;

‘ Industry leaders, including the Home Builders Federation (HBF) and major housebuilders like Barratt Redrow, confirm that the UK does not have enough skilled workers to meet this ambitious goal. The shortage affects all key trades—bricklayers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and scaffolders—with estimates suggesting over 225,000 additional workers are needed by 2027 just to meet current demand.

The crisis is driven by multiple factors: an ageing workforce (a quarter of construction workers are over 50), post-Brexit restrictions limiting EU workers, a decline in apprenticeships, and a poor perception of trade careers among young people.

A recent report highlights that 61% of construction firms say skills shortages are affecting their business, with almost half reporting project delays.

In 2026 alone, over 400,000 households have waited more than a year for a builder to start work, and the scaffolder shortage—fewer than 34,000 working in the UK—has become a critical bottleneck.

It will be tough to maintain quality building standards in the face of such issues.

Planning to ride roughshod over ‘standards’ is one thing – checking for quality compliance is quite another.

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