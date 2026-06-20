From here:

Fury at plan to move asylum seekers into UK village - 21 properties

“Local councillor Donna Edmunds said she would be seeking further information from both Serco and the Home Office.

In a statement, Mr Pritchard criticised what he described as a lack of engagement with local residents and parish representatives.

Serco said it was acting on behalf of the Home Office and that allocations of asylum seekers were determined by overall national demand.”

What a tin-eared comment ‘determined by overall national demand.’!!!

The overall national demand is ZERO. There is only supply of illegal immigrants/ economic migrants/asylum seekers/refugees.

The UK thinks that every person, in any war zone, anywhere on the planet, is fully entitled to be resettled – at UK taxpayers’ expense – in the UK.

Madness.

Back to the MSN article:

“Plans to house dozens of asylum seekers in 21 empty properties in a rural Shropshire village, have triggered a furious reaction, with locals warning the community lacks the facilities to cope.

The proposal would see up to 83 asylum seekers moved into vacant homes in Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton. Although some residents fear the eventual number could be higher.”

“A spokesperson said: “We are working to fairly disperse asylum seekers across the country, consulting closely with local authorities to further reduce our reliance on hotels and deliver better value for money for taxpayers, while giving control back to communities.”

How arrogantly obtuse ‘giving control back to communities.”

Swamp them with uneducated, disease ridden, violent criminals to ‘give control back to communities.

Remember these immigrants are NOT vetted for criminal or health backgrounds. Can they even speak English? Sheer unadulterated newspeak, aka gaslighting.

From Brave AI:

Infectious Disease Prevalence: Asylum seekers often arrive with poorly controlled chronic conditions or infectious diseases endemic to their countries of origin, including HIV, tuberculosis, and parasitic infections.

“When individuals enter the UK illegally, law enforcement is generally unable to conduct criminal record or security checks before entry, as the method of arrival bypasses the border controls where such screening occurs. Consequently, authorities do not know the individuals’ identities or the specific risks they pose until they are apprehended or processed later.

Which begs the question “what right does the UK government have to site potentially disease ridden, violent criminals in previously harmonious and safe rural communities?

It seems to me that the UK government is aiding and abetting criminals and is sponsoring them!

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