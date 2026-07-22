A recent case is described by Brave AI below:

“The premise that the killers of PC Andrew Harper are set for early release is partially correct but nuanced, as only two of the three convicted individuals are eligible under the new government scheme.

Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, who were passengers in the car and sentenced to 13 years for manslaughter, are eligible for release after serving half their sentences under the Sentencing Act. The driver, Henry Long, who received a 16-year sentence, is not eligible for early release under this scheme and will only be able to seek parole after serving half his term.

Kill a policeman, cop a plea, get a reduced sentence in blatant contradiction of the actual sentence, walk free after6 years!!!

All because the prisons are full. With a lot of ‘hate speech sinners. From Brave AI:

“There is no publicly available specific data on the exact number of inmates currently in UK prisons solely for “hate speech,” as this is not a distinct statutory offense category in prison statistics. Instead, convictions for online hate or offensive communications are charged under specific laws such as the Communications Act 2003, the Malicious Communications Act 1988, or the Public Order Act 1986 (e.g., stirring up racial hatred).

While precise prison headcounts for these specific convictions are not published in real-time, the following key details characterize the landscape:

High Arrest Volume, Lower Conviction Rate : Investigations suggest over 12,000 arrests were made in 2023 under communications offenses related to online hate, but convictions have decreased dramatically over the past decade, indicating many arrests do not result in prison sentences or convictions.

Recent Jail Sentences : In the wake of the 2024 UK riots , several individuals received jail terms for stirring up racial hatred online. For example, Jordan Parlour (20 months) and Tyler Kay (38 months) were jailed in August 2024 for social media posts encouraging unrest and attacking refugee housing.

Sentencing Uplifts : When hate crime is a motivating factor, the Sentencing Act 2020 mandates sentencing uplifts, meaning offenders may receive longer prison terms for related crimes (such as affray or disorder) due to the hate element.

Historical Context: In 2019, it was reported that over 3,000 people were arrested in Britain for social media posts, though the majority of these cases did not lead to imprisonment.

For comprehensive conviction data, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes hate speech conviction statistics for England and Wales (covering charges like stirring up hatred), but these figures track convictions rather than current prison populations, and detailed breakdowns for recent years (post-2023) are limited in available sources.

As with the statistics on immigrant crime, the Home Office keeps free speech offences SECRET!

Imagine you are a victim or are directly/indirectly related to a rape or murder, and you receive a letter saying the perpetrators(s) will be let out after serving less than half the already lenient sentence under sentencing guidelines.

The Home Office under Mahmood is failing abjectedly to keep Britain safe from evil criminals.

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