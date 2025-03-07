Three legs of the socialist/Marxist/Cult of Moloch stool, promulgated by the United Nations/globalists/eugenicists and rolled out without question in the UK (and globally),

Ley’s start with the “transition to net zero”.

The entire “transition” to “net zero” is based on fake science.

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected)

The climate change narrative has shifted from “CO2, methane and laughing gas emissions” to “energy security” - and is failing on that score as well.

Then there is the C19 scam that resulted in an elevated excess mortality ranging up to 20% before settling back at the current 7-8% from experimental viral vector and modified mRNA injections that are NOT vaccines - plus the cause of the rise in long term disability (that he chattering glasses are calling the laziness and fraud within the workforce).

Excess mortality: Deaths from all causes compared to average over previous years

Then there’s immigration - illegal (small boats) and legal (students, medics and others).

“Diversity is our weakness” - the facts about immigration in the UK (and Denmark and Holland) 0 lessons for the US and the rest of the world.

I have often posted this link:

Immigration, World Poverty and Gumballs

Which provides some background on the migration crisis caused by geo-political events.

The UK Labour government is seeking to hide the costs of legal and illegal immigration - running ay just shy of a million a year - in “politically correct but socially and economically stupid” macroeconomic policies,

Labour intends to build 150,000 extra new homes a year for the next five years - it does not have the money, so it will be borrowed. Each (“green”) house will cost around £400,000 - (including the costs for supporting these new houses, in terms of sewage, water, street lighting, roads and roundabouts etc,

A conservative estimate of £60 billion a year for five years - overall cost of £300 billion. The UK des not have the skilled builders (green tech) to do this - nor does it have the capital. It will need to attract even MORE immigrants from the EU and elsewhere - at a premium rate on top of the premium rate for specialist green tech builders,

These new houses are NOT intended for native born Brits - they are intended to house the immigrant population,

This is a government crime - much like the crime of pursuing the “net zero” policies that are creating energy poverty or the forgotten crime of mandating experimental toxic injections that are unsafe and ineffective.

In this 54-minite video, research on the migrant crisis in the UK and its effect on the UK economy is brought into sharp relief.

Migration Expert BLASTS Mass Migration Stats with Insane Levels of Foreign-Born in UK Social Housing

“GB News National Reporter Charlie Peters & Charlie Downes of the Centre for Migration Control discuss the record levels of foreign-born citizens in UK social housing, the Department of Working Pensions no longer publishing welfare claims by nationality. Are we hiding the truth?”.

Th video starts with a statistic. The UK runs a social housing program where the local council provides rental accommodation for low-income families and individuals.

Of the total housing stock, a fifth is taken up by a foreign-born head of household.

Higher percentages are in English and Welsh cities.

Half of London’s social housing is given to foreign born nationals,

72% of Somalis take up social housing v 16% of the overall population.

Half of all social housing in London is taken by foreign born immigrants and their families,

Benefits by nationality are hidden from the public - and no data is available on income tazes paid or incarceration rates in prisons,

Child benefits and welfare cheque data by country of origin is also hidden from th public.

The institutions that are “charged” with discussing this phenomenon - like the universities and the mainstream media have stopped doing any kind of research.

This is the start of a fact finding mission on the economic costs of inward migration - “Diversity is our strength” is a falsehood, perpetrated by politicians that either are stupid or complicit in the scam that is costing he UK public their right to being “socially housed”.

Once you add up the costs of providing social housing and the welfare checks they draw, the costs are enormous,

India, Pakistan, China and Nigeria are the main sources of the migrants.

Migrants come from non-EU countries.

Denmark and Holland are conscientious about compiling statistics on the burden being borne,

Brits migrating to Denmark are huge contributors to the Danish economy!

Borderless Welfare State in Holland.

Politicians are frightened that people will fid out about the massive costs of mass migration that deprive UK citizens of the social safety net, Costs of housing and the drawing of welfare benefits.

43% of migrants are “economically inactive” and are a burden on th economy, these people just use up public services and contribute a negative amount, to society as a whole.

Purely a burden on the economy - no benefit at all and an existential threat!

“One size fit all” does NOT work - 27% of housing goes to Moslems in some areas.

Each ethnic group is different and integrates differently. Human beings are NOT fungible.

Here’s some context on the Dutch report, as per Brave AI:

“The concept of a "Borderless Welfare State" in the Netherlands refers to the tension between the country's comprehensive welfare system and the influx of immigrants who may use more welfare benefits than they contribute. This issue has been extensively studied, with reports indicating that immigration is highly costly for the Dutch treasury. According to the report "Borderless Welfare State," immigration costs are estimated to equal the money earned by the Dutch state from selling natural gas since 1963, totaling 400 billion euros.”

“The report by Jan van de Beek and others concludes that continuing immigration with its current size and cost structure will put increasing pressure on public finances, making it inevitable to curtail the welfare state and/or immigration.

The study also highlights that immigrants from non-Western countries tend to have a higher probability of participating in social assistance and disability benefits compared to native-born Dutch residents.”

“Moreover, the net contribution of first-generation immigrants varies significantly based on their country of origin. For instance, immigrants from Western countries often contribute more positively to the Dutch economy than those from non-Western countries.

These findings suggest that the current model of a welfare state and open borders in the Netherlands is unsustainable in the long term.”

Politicians are scared witless that data of this sort is political dynamite to politicians - as it completely destroys their “migration policy”.

You can check out th Dutch paper here:

https://www.academia.edu/85011302/Book_Review_i_Borderless_Welfare_State_The_Consequences_of_Immigration_on_Public_Finances_Grenzeloze_verzorgingsstaat_De_gevolgen_van_immigratie_voor_de_overheidsfinanci%C3%ABn_i_

“In Western countries, reports on the costs and benefits of various topics appear regularly. What are the costs and benefits of nuclear power? What are the costs and benefits of an aging population? However, in the Netherlands, there is a political taboo on calculating the costs and benefits of immigration. Some immigrants contribute positively to the society they immigrate to whereas others cost money to their new country, but government reports on this topic are scarce. In 2003, the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis published a report by Hans Roodenburg, Rob Euwals, and Harry ter Rele called Immigration and the Dutch Economy. It showed that immigration is extremely costly for the Dutch treasury. There are other publications, but they were not initiated and paid for by the Dutch government. In 1999, the influential Dutch econometrist Pieter Lakeman published the book Enter without Knocking: Dutch Immigration Policy and Its Consequences [Binnen zonder kloppen: Nederlandse immigratiepolitiek en de economische gevolgen]. Moreover, the influential Dutch journalist Syp Wynia, an expert on politics and economy, wrote a column in the rightwing weekly Elsevier in 2009 on the costs and benefits of immigration. All three publications reached the same conclusion:

Immigration is hugely costly for the Dutch treasury. Recently, a new study on the costs and benefits of immigration appeared, written by Jan van de Beek, Hans Roodenburg, Joop Hartog, and Gerrit Kreffer, updating the Roodenburg et al. report from 2003. It is generally known that the Dutch are blessed by nature with enormous amounts of subterraneous natural gas.

The van de Beek report estimates that immigration costs equal the money earned by the Dutch state from selling natural gas since its start in 1963 until now, namely 400 billion euros. They also estimate that an average native-born Dutch family pays five thousand euros in taxes per year that end up being spent on immigrants. The researchers conclude that immigration is so costly that it will seriously harm the Dutch welfare state in the long run.”

All this migration is wrapped up in the concept of the fungibility of the human race - socialism/communism.

Sectarian violence amongst different ethnic groups is happening - increasing sectarian violence beckons - not just between Hindus and Moslems, but Eritreans and Somalis, Arabs and Jews, and Turks and Greeks,

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!