Terror groups like Hamas and Boko Haram are stealing millions of pounds in UK foreign aid

“Up to £300million of UK cash aid annually may be siphoned by militant groups like Hamas, Houthis, and Boko Haram, exploiting markets, checkpoints, and supply chains.

In regions like Gaza, Yemen, and Nigeria, militants tax or steal aid, forcing civilians to buy back stolen goods and diverting significant portions of humanitarian funds.

The Henry Jackson Society urges transparency, audits in warzones, and suspension of aid to areas controlled by proscribed terror groups to prevent funding extremists.

“Terror groups are pocketing as much as £300million in UK aid each year, according to a national security think tank.

Schemes to help those in war zones are being looted by militant groups including Hamas, the Houthis and Boko Haram, the Henry Jackson Society (HJS) warns.

It found that the Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) scheme is wide open to abuse and ‘Britain’s biggest hidden aid scandal’.

While not all of this would have ended up with militants, a significant amount is believed to have fallen prey to terror groups, it says.

Militants often control markets, money-changers, supply chains and checkpoints and so any cash injected into these systems becomes a direct revenue stream for them.

In its new report, Cash to Terror, author Andrew Fox, HJS senior research fellow, said that the UK should take action to prevent money being syphoned off.

‘We are handing out up to £300million a year in cash - and in places like Gaza, Yemen and Nigeria, that money is being bled off by militants before it ever reaches civilians.’

‘You can do all the audits you like in London - but if you inject cash into a warzone controlled by extremists, the extremists take their cut first,’ he said.

Among the report’s findings are that Hamas-linked moneychangers are taking 20-40 per cent of the $42.5million pumped into Gaza in aid in recent weeks.

Civilians are even being forced to buy back stolen aid from Hamas-run markets in the strip, it found.

In Yemen, which received $161million in aid vouchers last year, more than 10 per cent of food aid was being stolen, while Houthis taxed traders, it said.

In Nigeria, which received around $284million in aid vouchers, militant groups are creaming off cash by taxing fish, livestock, farms and transport.

British money is flowing through Boko Haram-controlled routes, it said.

While the UK does not declare its funding in CVA, global aid patterns suggest around 18-22 per cent is in cash – around $7-10billion a year.

The UK gave £1.6billion to UN agencies in 2024 which are heavily reliant on CVA.

