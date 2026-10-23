From here:

Nine million homes heading into winter in energy debt, survey suggests

“Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “Our advisers are seeing disabled workers weighed down by massive energy debts, and parents who are working but still unable to cover the costs of basics for their family. That’s why we’re calling for a vital two-step approach this Budget.

“First, the Government must provide immediate, expanded crisis support. Second, it must deliver on its existing commitments to upgrade leaky, cold and inefficient homes by fully funding the Warm Homes Plan.

“The Government has promised to protect living standards, but failing to act on both these fronts risks causing immediate, avoidable hardship now and in future winters, for those who can least afford it.”

““With the price cap forecast to jump by around a quarter in January, it is no surprise that worry is climbing.

From Brave AI:

“Forecasts for the January 2027 energy price cap indicate a rise of 16% to 26% compared to the current October cap of £1,723 per year. The official figure will be confirmed by Ofgem by 25 November 2026.

Predicted annual costs for a typical dual-fuel household paying by Direct Debit range as follows:

Cornwall Insight : Predicts the lowest increase at £1,999 ( +16% ).

Supplier Averages : Major suppliers including EDF , British Gas , and E.ON Next forecast higher rises, with averages around £2,084–£2,115 ( +21–23% ).

Highest Supplier Forecasts: Some individual supplier predictions reach up to £2,185 (+27%).

The expected increase is driven by rising wholesale energy costs, potentially influenced by geopolitical events. Households on standard variable tariffs are projected to see their bills rise by approximately £276 to £462 annually.

Back to the MSN article:

“Ofgem’s energy price cap rose by 3.6% to £1,723 for a typical household on October 1, and forecasters are currently predicting a further rise of around 22% in January.

Uswitch found that 43% of billpayers plan to wear extra layers rather than turn the heating on, and one in 12 (8%) plan to spend less on food to pay for their energy.

The price of natural gas has not changed in years:

Compare that to the prices from auctions of wind power- from Brave AI:

“UK Contracts for Difference (AR1): The lowest strike price in Allocation Round 1 (AR1, 2015) was £45.03 (post-inflation), while the highest was £192.21 in Allocation Round 6 (AR6, 2024). The average strike price dropped from £91.57 in AR1 to £45.83 in AR3, with later rounds seeing further reductions.

For AR7:

“ Strike Prices : Successful fixed-foundation projects in England and Wales secured a strike price of £91.20/MWh (in 2024 prices), while Scottish projects secured £89.49/MWh .

Contract Length: CfDs were extended from 15 to 20 years to provide greater revenue certainty and reduce investor risk.

Guaranteed super profits for 15-20 years to provide ‘investors’ with ‘greater revenue certainty and lower risk, …right! We should all be able to double prices, guaranteed, for 20 years!

“Renewable energy has seen explosive growth, accounting for 44.9% to nearly 50% of electricity generation in recent years, with wind power alone contributing the largest share of this increase. This surge has been facilitated by significant investments in offshore wind and solar, alongside a 20% decline in total electricity demand due to improved energy efficiency and reduced industrial consumption.”

“Meanwhile, natural gas has transitioned from being the dominant fuel (peaking at 46% in 2010) to representing approximately 27-30% of the mix in 2024, serving as a crucial balancing source as coal disappears. Nuclear power has maintained a steady but slightly declining contribution, typically providing around 13-16% of the UK’s electricity, while the share of fossil fuels overall has fallen from nearly 50% in 2016 to roughly 26% in 2025.

So halve the energy supply from natural gas whose price has not changed to wind power ehose price has doubled.

Stupid is, as stupid does.

“Ofgem (the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets) sets the UK energy price cap. As an independent regulator, Ofgem reviews and updates the cap every three months to ensure fair pricing for households on default tariffs.

The cap is calculated by assessing the efficient costs suppliers face, including:

Wholesale energy costs (approx. 40% of the bill)

Network costs for maintaining pipes and cables (approx. 25%)

Policy costs for government schemes like the Warm Home Discount (approx. 10%)

Supplier operating costs (approx. 15%)

A regulated profit margin (approx. 5%)

Ofgem publishes the new rates roughly six to eight weeks before they take effect, with changes occurring on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July, and 1 October.

“The Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), which serves as the governing board of Ofgem, consists of the following members appointed by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero:

Mark McAllister : Chair (appointed November 2023)

Tim Jarvis : Chief Executive and Executive Board Member

Alena Kozakova : Non-executive Director (appointed November 2023)

Barry Panayi : Non-executive Director (term extended to 2027)

Graham Mather : Non-executive Director (appointed November 2023)

Jonathan Kini : Non-executive Director (appointed November 2023)

Nick Winser : Non-executive Director (appointed April 2025)

Tony Curzon Price : Non-executive Director (appointed November 2023)

Warren Buckley: Non-executive Director and Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee (appointed November 2023)

The board is supported by the Senior Executive Committee, which includes executive leaders such as Akshay Kaul (Director General for Infrastructure), Neil Kenward (Interim Director General of Markets), Neil Lawrence (Director of Delivery and Schemes), Priya Brahmbhatt-Patel (Executive Director of Communications and Engagement), Sinead Murray (General Counsel), and Amy Holmes (Chief Operating Officer).

“The number of employees at Ofgem varies by source and date, with recent workforce intelligence data indicating approximately 2,274 employees as of December 2025. This figure reflects a 4.3% increase from the previous year, continuing a growth trend that saw headcount rise from 1,187 in the 2020-21 fiscal year to over 2,000 in recent years.

“The highest-paid director’s remuneration was in the £200,000–£205,000 band for the 2020-21 financial year.

An estimated average salary for a Director at Ofgem is $219,752 per year (approximately £175,000–£180,000 depending on exchange rates), with a typical range between $165,503 and $296,158.

Board members are appointed by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for fixed terms of up to 5 years and receive salary, benefits in kind, and pension entitlements.

Nice money- always increase prices, guarantee profits and consign millions to energy poverty-.

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