The Mengele quacks are in dire need of psychological evaluation!!!

“The NHS England-funded Pathways trial on puberty blockers is expected to involve 226 children and young people aged under 16 years who have a diagnosis of gender incongruence and have reached puberty. The trial, led by King’s College London, will assess the impact of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues on outcomes such as mental health, quality of life, and physical health.

Recruitment is expected to begin in January 2026, with approximately five to six children recruited per month. The study will follow participants for at least four years, with results anticipated in around four years.

“The youngest children expected to participate in the UK’s puberty blocker trial are typically 10 to 11 years old for biological females and 11 to 12 years old for biological males, with a maximum age limit of 15 years and 11 months.”

“The Nazi doctor who conducted horrific experiments on children was Josef Mengele. Known as the “Angel of Death,” he performed brutal medical experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz-Birkenau, particularly focusing on twins, Roma children, and others with physical abnormalities. His experiments included forced blood transfusions, injections with diseases, amputations, sterilizations, and attempts to alter eye color, often resulting in severe suffering, disfigurement, or death.”

Compare thee two pictures Mengele first, then Streeting:

Maybe I am biased but the recent actions of national socialist governments in Canada, the UK, Germany, Holland, Australia and New Zealand etc bear many of the hallmarks of the National Socialists of Germany of the 1930’s – including anti-Semitic tendencies that also align with many of the tenets of the Islamic fundamentalist faith.

“Mein Kampf!” translates to “My struggle” – so does “Jihad”.

“he Pathways trial is the first UK-wide study to rigorously evaluate puberty blockers, following an indefinite ban on their use for under-18s in December 2024 due to a lack of clinical evidence, as highlighted in the Cass Review.

The trial is part of a broader £10 million Pathways research programme , which also includes an observational study of 3,000 children and a brain imaging study (Pathways Connect) to examine the impact of treatment on brain development.

Recruitment will begin in January 2026 , with participants selected from NHS gender services across England, and will be conducted under strict ethical and medical oversight.

The study has received ethical approval and is being conducted in accordance with rigorous scientific standards , though it has faced criticism and legal threats from campaigners who argue it is unethical and potentially harmful.

Despite the ban, children already receiving puberty blockers for gender incongruence can continue treatment, and some participants may remain on the drugs after the trial if deemed clinically appropriate.

The trial’s lead researcher, Professor Emily Simonoff, stated the study aims to provide much-needed evidence to guide healthcare decisions for young people and their families who are currently uncertain about treatment options.

The lad medics ed evidence - of harm or otherwise and will look for it.

“First do no harm does not apply, nor does examining the data from the 9,000 children treated by the Tavistock clinic that was shut down for performing actual puberty blocking treatments.

The Tavistock Clinic remains open :

“The Tavistock Clinic in Tavistock is a medical practice offering general healthcare services. Based on available information, there is no indication that the clinic has closed; it remains operational as a doctor’s office providing medical consultations and related services to the local community. Patient reviews highlight accessible care and professional staff, though specific ratings or detailed feedback are not available in the current data.”

“The closure of the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), England and Wales’s only dedicated NHS gender clinic for children and young people, has been delayed to March 2024, a year later than the original spring 2023 target. The closure is part of a broader NHS plan to replace the single national service with two regional hubs—one in the south and one in the north—aimed at providing more holistic, integrated care. The southern hub is scheduled to open in autumn 2023, while the northern hub will follow in April 2024.

The closure follows an independent review led by Dr Hilary Cass, which concluded the previous model was “not a safe or viable long-term option” due to concerns over patient safety, data management, and the risk of overlooking co-existing mental health needs.

The Tavistock clinic was rated “inadequate” by inspectors in 2020, following whistleblower reports and concerns about the speed of referrals and the use of puberty blockers.

The new regional hubs will be managed by partnerships with leading children’s hospitals, including Great Ormond Street Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, to integrate gender care with broader mental health and specialist services.

As of December 2025 , the Tavistock clinic continues to provide care for its approximately 1,000 current patients, but no new first appointments are being offered until the southern hub opens.

The delay in closure is attributed to the “complexity” of the project and the need for “revisions to the timetable”.

“The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) has treated at least 9,000 children for gender dysphoria since it opened in 1989. Some sources indicate the number of children treated may exceed 9,000. In the two years prior to the clinic’s closure, over 5,000 children were referred to the service. The clinic received 2,728 referrals in the 2019-2020 period alone.”

