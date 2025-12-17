Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
1h

Surprised we don't being back harems and eunuchs. The governments of the world are in lock step to promote any excuse for depopulation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture