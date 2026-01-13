In a temporary victory for those wishing to keep government out of private lives, the Labour government has “decided” (for now) that it’s pet project on Digital ID cards, will be VOLUNTARY, rather than COMPULSORY.

Having already spent millions on plans to roll-out compulsory Digital ID cards,

The Labour government will “spin “ this U-turn as confirmation that it is “listening” to voters. It could hardly fail to hear the deafening opposition to its surveillance state proposal s evidenced by a petition signed by 3 million people which stated “Do not introduce Digital ID cards,”

Per Brave AI:

“As of January 13, 2026, nearly three million people have signed the UK parliamentary petition titled “Do not introduce Digital ID cards,” making it the fourth largest petition in British history and the second largest non-Brexit petition. The petition has prompted a significant policy reversal, with the government scaling back its original plan to make digital ID mandatory for right to work checks by 2029.

Instead, alternative digital identities such as electronic visas and passports will now be accepted, marking a major climbdown amid widespread public opposition.

“The government maintains that the digital ID project is not abandoned, with a public consultation expected to outline future details, though the mandatory requirement has been deferred.

“deferred”.. not abandoned”.

Onwards!

