One area where ‘getting closer to the EU would enhance UK data and outcomes

From Brave AI:

“Eurostat collects and publishes suspects and offenders by citizenship for 38 jurisdictions, including EU Member States, EFTA countries, and potential candidates. Since 2019, data covers EU-27 nations separately from the UK (which is broken down into England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland).

Key details include:

Data Scope : Statistics track individuals suspected, prosecuted, or convicted, broken down by citizenship (national vs. foreign) and other demographics like age and sex.

Sources : Data is provided by national statistical institutes, police, and justice departments, validated by Eurostat and the UNODC .

Limitations : Comparisons are challenging because each country defines crimes and legal statuses differently, and some nations (like Ireland) do not collect nationality data for suspected offenders.

Availability: Detailed tables (e.g., crim_just_ctz) are accessible via the Eurostat database, with historical data available for select countries back to 2008 or earlier.

And in the UK?

“he Labour Government is actively contesting a legal order to release detailed crime statistics by nationality for the period 2018 to 2024, sparking accusations of a “cover-up” from opposition parties and victim advocacy groups. The Ministry of Justice launched an appeal to the First-tier Tribunal to overturn a ruling by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which determined that the government had failed to justify withholding the data under the Freedom of Information Act.

Opposition figures, including Reform UK and the Conservative Party, argue that the government is deliberately hiding the scale of offending by foreign nationals to avoid public scrutiny of immigration policy. Conversely, the government maintains that compiling the data would exceed the £600 cost limit and that releasing small data points could risk the privacy of individuals, though the ICO rejected these arguments as insufficient.

The requested data, sought by the Centre for Migration Control, would have provided a comprehensive breakdown of convictions for serious offenses such as rape, murder, and drug crimes, categorized by nationality. With the government’s appeal ongoing, the data remains unpublished, leaving the public debate on migrant crime reliant on fragmented or proxy statistics rather than official conviction records.

The UK Labour party has made no secret of its desire to more closely align with the EU, if not REJOIN it.

What else has the UK done?

“The UK Government has announced a record £550 million investment over the next three years to support victims and witnesses through the justice process. This funding, confirmed in late 2025 and debated in Parliament in early 2026, represents the biggest ever investment in victim support services.

The funds are allocated to provide practical and emotional assistance, including:

Counselling and advice on attending court.

Support for domestic abuse victims , including nearly £500 million for safe accommodation and £19 million for additional households.

Rape and sexual abuse support , including £8.7 million for the 24-hour helpline run by Rape Crisis England & Wales and continued funding for specialist centres.

Specialist NHS support, including up to £50 million for child sexual abuse survivors and new referral services for women and girls.

Organisations such as Victim Support and the Rape Crisis network have welcomed the multi-year uplift, which aims to help survivors navigate the legal system and access long-term care.

So, let’s get this straight, rather than analysing and adopying preventative measures to protec women and girls (and mal pensioners) from rape and murder, the government has allocated HAL A BILLION pounds to provide victim support FOR VICTIMS.

The vast majority of that half a billion will NOT go directly to victims but will go on bureaucy and legal cost- typical socialist approach.

The Pakistani rape gang enquiry is a case in point>

“ Official Inquiry Costs: The state-backed Independent Inquiry operates on a £65 million budget, with an additional £3.65 million committed for policing operations and survivor support research.

Previous Costs: Earlier investigations, such as the Casey Review and previous local inquiries, have cost hundreds of millions, with one prior inquiry cited as costing £180 million.

Then ther’s the Covid enquiry

“The UK Covid-19 Inquiry itself has cost approximately £203.9 million as of late 2025, with projections reaching nearly £227 million by its conclusion. This figure makes it the most expensive statutory inquiry in British history, surpassing the previous record held by the Saville Inquiry into Bloody Sunday.

In addition to the inquiry’s operational costs, government departments spent over £100 million responding to it, primarily on legal advice and staffing. This brings the total cost to taxpayers to over £300 million. Critics, including the TaxPayers’ Alliance, have condemned these figures as a waste of public funds, noting the daily cost exceeded £150,000 at one point.

“£29.8 million has been paid to victims of deaths and harms from COVID-19 vaccinations in the UK as of late 2025. This figure represents the total compensation awarded under the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), which provides a one-off, tax-free payment of £120,000 to individuals who have suffered severe disablement or death due to vaccination.

Key details regarding the compensation include:

Total Payouts : By December 2025, 246 claimants had been notified they were entitled to compensation, totaling £29.8 million .

Administrative Costs : The cost to taxpayers to assess these claims was significantly higher, with nearly £50 million paid to the private assessor Crawford and Company (later replaced by Maximus UK Services Limited ).

Claim Volume : Approximately 22,819 people had contacted the VDPS by December 2025, with the vast majority of claims relating to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Payment Structure : The scheme is an all-or-nothing system requiring claimants to prove at least 60% disablement ; it does not offer partial payments for lesser injuries.

Reform Context: The Covid Inquiry in 2026 recommended doubling payouts to exceed £200,000 and reforming the eligibility criteria, citing the current scheme as inadequate for neurological and autoimmune side effects.

There is a moral and ethical disconnect between identifying issues and compensating victims.

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