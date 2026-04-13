In yet another example of the absorption of Sharia law into British common law and UK regulations, the UK government now requires correct answers to dates in the Muslim calendar.

‘British Citizenship Test Now Requires Applicants to Know the Difference Between Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha

From here;

British Citizenship Test Now Requires Applicants to Know the Difference Between Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha

The article argues that ‘the state’ will replace religion as the central belief system of the nation tht lies at the centre of people’s lives. I think it rather misses the point that Islam is replacing Christianity using extreme violence by Islamic fundamentalist extremists.

‘When Christianity is driven from the public square, it is not instantly replaced by another historic faith. Instead, the state expands to fill the void. It claims neutrality, but in practice it begins to function as a god: defining morality, adjudicating truth, shaping identity, and demanding allegiance. In predominantly Christian nations, this expansion is directed first and foremost against Christianity itself, because Christianity represents a rival source of ultimate authority.’

‘The British citizenship test now requires applicants to distinguish between Islamic festivals such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha—asking which festival marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. Eid al-Fitr is the festival of breaking the fast, while Eid al-Adha is associated with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and the theme of sacrifice.’

There is a deeper question, “how many Muslims would fight British wars against other Muslim countries?”.

I suggest a vast majority would not fight for Britain. This should be a question on the UK citizenship test. “ Would you fight with the UK against ALL of its enemies seeking to inflict damage and harm on the nation and ANY of it citizens?”

Any views?

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