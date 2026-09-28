Here’s an 8-minute video that sums up Labour’s tactics to secure the7% Muslim electoral vote in the UK.

Ed Miliband SPARKS UPROAR With Explosive Islam Speech!

The Labour Party sees the Muslim vote as crucial to electoral success. Its means to convert the country to Islam if that is what it takes to win election in future.

I posted this article a few days ago:

There are 500,000 refugees in camps in Syria and Jordan- each would qualify for asylum in the UK

We can add the eligible refugees from Afghanistan to this half a million eligible Palestinian people.

From Brave AI:

“s of late 2024 and 2025, there are approximately 5.8 to 6.4 million Afghan refugees living outside the country, making them one of the largest displaced populations globally. An additional 3.2 to 3.5 million Afghans remain internally displaced within Afghanistan.

The vast majority of these refugees reside in neighboring countries, with Iran hosting roughly 2.5 to 3.5 million and Pakistan hosting approximately 1.6 to 1.8 million. Other significant host nations include Germany (over 147,000 registered refugees), Turkey (over 129,000), and the United States (around 89,500 to 90,000).

I need not remind you that the majority of Palestinians, Syrians and Afghanis are Muslims.

From Brave AI:

“Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced the reopening of the UK Resettlement Scheme and three new sponsorship routes to provide safe and legal pathways for vulnerable refugees, specifically prioritizing Afghan women and girls and Palestinians fleeing conflict and persecution.

Key Legal Migration Routes

Reopened UK Resettlement Scheme : Effective immediately, this scheme targets the most vulnerable refugees, with approximately one in four expected arrivals being Afghan women/girls or Palestinians. Participants receive immediate indefinite leave to remain , granting a five-year fast-track to citizenship , contrasting with the 30-month review cycles for irregular arrivals.

Community Sponsorship Route : Applications from charities, nonprofits, and universities open in October 2026 to host refugees, with first arrivals expected in autumn 2027 .

Student Sponsorship Route : Allows universities to sponsor and host refugees, launching alongside the community route.

Employer Work Sponsorship Route: Businesses can sponsor refugees for employment, with applications opening in spring 2027.

Operational Details

Selection and Checks : Refugees are identified globally by the UNHCR and IRAP . All applicants undergo rigorous security and criminality checks before travel.

Caps and Numbers : Admissions are capped annually and initially expected to be in the hundreds , potentially rising to the low thousands as illegal migration decreases.

Family Reunification : Family units can relocate together, but extended families remain excluded under current crackdowns on family reunification.

Political Context: The move aims to balance border control with humanitarian obligations, though it faces criticism from opposition parties who argue the numbers are too small to deter Channel crossings or that it opens borders too wide.

The average family size of Afghans and Palestinians i

“The average household size declined to 5.0 individuals in 2022 (down from 5.8 in 2007), with the West Bank at 4.7 and the Gaza Strip at 5.5.

“Afghan refugees in Pakistan have an average registered family size of 6.2 persons, though some studies indicate household sizes can reach 8.5.

They also have a far higher fertility rate than English women.

So, quite aside from thr prospect of reunification with family under ECHR rules ina few generations the population will at least double.

Now recast your eyes over the ‘Mahmood wave’- passed by edict, and not subject to ANY democratic vote and debate.

Remember this is the person who signed of on sending the French a billion pounds. Who the hell gave her that kind of authority over UK taxpayer funds?

“The UK agreed to pay France up to £662 million (approximately $892 million) for a three-year deal to curb small boat crossings, signed in April 2026. This agreement replaced the previous 2023 deal, which valued the UK’s contribution at £476–478 million.

The funding structure includes:

£500–501 million allocated for baseline enforcement, including a riot squad, increased patrols, and surveillance technology.

£160–161 million contingent on results, which may be withheld if new tactics do not significantly reduce crossings.

An expansion of law enforcement personnel to 1,392 officers, a 40–53% increase from the previous cycle.

Looking ahead, French officials have warned that if the crisis persists, the UK may need to pay nearly £1 billion for the subsequent deal, representing a 40% increase over the current agreement.

Well, Net Zero Minister, mad Ed Miliband, plucked the authority to increase UK household energy consumers billions of pound out of his rear end (using ‘net zero’ sycophants in the bureaucracy responsible for the ‘energy price cap’ and billions more on energy subsidies across the entire electricity generation industry - whilst shutting off anything that would make energy bills cheaper,

So we shouldn’t be surprised.

Nothing new for brain dead socialists. Remember this?

“Gordon Brown sold the UK’s gold reserves at an average price of $275 per ounce (approximately £175 per ounce) between 1999 and 2002.

The sales involved approximately 395 to 401 tonnes of gold, representing more than half of the nation’s reserves. This price point is infamously known as “Brown’s Bottom” because it occurred near the multi-decade low for gold, just before a historic bull market began. The total proceeds from the sale were roughly $3.5 billion (about £2.4 billion).

“Based on current market data from September 2026, 400 tonnes of gold is worth approximately $52.2 billion USD, £44.9 billion EUR, or £38.8 billion GBP.

Costing the odd 50 billion dollars. Or this:

The 2008 United Kingdom bank rescue package, unveiled by Prime Minister Gordon Brown, had a total peak value of approximately £850 billion in support measures, comprising cash injections, liquidity support, and guarantees.

The specific breakdown of this support included:

£50 billion in direct cash injections to recapitalize banks (part-nationalization).

£200 billion in liquidity support to thaw interbank lending markets.

£250 billion in guarantees for wholesale bank borrowing.

£280 billion in insurance cover for selected bank assets.

Then of course there was the cross-party cost of covid- endorsed by politicians on all sides:

“Estimates of the total lifetime cost of UK government Coronavirus measures range from £310 billion to £410 billion, equivalent to approximately £4,600 to £6,100 per person. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates the cost at £311 billion, while HM Treasury’s latest tracker (May 2026) puts the figure at £385 billion, with £380 billion already spent. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) provides the highest estimate at £407 billion, which includes direct spending and tax revenue foregone.

Politicians need to be limited in their discretion to spend taxpayer funds!

Angela Rayner has discretion for half a trillion pounds for building new houses (over a million homes costing at least £300,000 each plus all the supporting infrastructure 9roads, lights, seagw, plumbing, wiring etc)

Then there’s the need to increase defence spending a a trillion pounds over the next ten years, plus the odd £25 billion a year for the new ‘National Care Service.

Then there’s the cost of rejoining the EU:

The costs of rejoining the EU?

“Estimates for the UK’s annual financial contribution to the EU upon rejoining range from £22 billion to £35 billion, depending on whether the UK retains its historical budget rebate.

With Rebate : Lord Elliott calculates that, adjusted for inflation, the UK’s 2020 net contribution of £17.043 billion would rise to approximately £22 billion annually if the Margaret Thatcher-era rebate were restored.

Without Rebate : Sir Julian King warns that the UK would likely lose the rebate, increasing annual liability to at least £27–28 billion (gross 2020 payment of £22.24 billion plus inflation).

Higher Estimates: Pro-Brexit group Britain Unbound projects a bill of up to £35 billion annually, citing the EU’s expanded €2 trillion budget framework for 2028–2034 and the loss of all previous opt-outs.

Most experts agree that rejoining would require accepting standard membership terms, meaning the UK would not receive the special financial discounts available during its previous membership.

Present value of a £35 billion annual cost = £700 billion pounds (@5% annuity rate).

The Chagos donation’ looks cheap by comparison!

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Ten arrested after migrant boat lands at Cornish harbour