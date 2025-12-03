No-one should be surprised.

From Brave AI:

“The UK government has spent more than £100 million responding to the public inquiry into the Covid pandemic, according to official figures released on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.”

“ This cost covers legal advice and dedicated staff preparing evidence, and comes on top of the £192 million already spent by the inquiry itself, making it the most expensive public inquiry in British history.

“ The spending, which includes £56.4 million on legal fees from April 2023 to June 2025, has drawn criticism from the TaxPayers’ Alliance, which called it a “disgrace,” while inquiry sources have highlighted delays and resistance from government departments in providing information.

It is hardly surprising the government is delaying and resisting the provision of information!

Why would the government provide incriminating evidence for the failure of the leading regulators (such as the National Institute of Clinical excellence “NICE ”, the MHRA, and various other bodies that approved the Midazolam protocol and the experimental and toxic viral vector/mRNA injections - (overseen by politicians).

The enquiry itself allowed testimony from the was head of the MHRA that failed to point out the “bait and swich” from Process 1 (used in Phase 3 clinical trials) and Process 2 ( a completely different concoction actually used in injections globally).

She was entirely unaware (or said she was) of Process2 and therefore did not properly test the - experimental and poisonous modified mRNA injections made with “process2)

They are not and never have been vaccines” – they are “gene modifiers”.

Perhaps the Chair of the enquiry missed this snippet – or maybe she was also (intentionally unaware of it – the head of the MHRA certainly failed to acknowledge this crucial fact.

Consider those damaged by the C19injections and the lack of compensation paid to those killed and severely injured by thm – compared to the whiny trousered lawyers milking the covid enquiry and replying to it, from Brave AI:

“The UK government has paid out approximately £20 million in compensation to individuals injured by the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

“ As of the latest available figures, 168 people have been confirmed eligible for the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme, receiving a one-off, tax-free payment of £120,000 each due to severe injuries linked to the vaccine, with the majority of claims associated with the AstraZeneca jab.

From Brave AI:

“ The NHS Business Services Authority reported that 31 claims were successful by December 2022, with pay-outs totalling around £4 million at that time, and additional claims have since been processed.”

£292 million for bullshit v £4 million for those actually suffering pain and death – it is a shame that the PHEIC did- not extend to parasitic lawyers and civil servants acting in the best interests of those directly affected.

Regular readers will know my view that the reason the UK has 4 million people unable/unwilling to work – and a fertility/replacement rate of just 1.6 children per woman - is a direct result of the FAILED “experimental” (viral vector and modified mRNA injections.)

No-one will join those dots – just as they have studiously avoided a causal link to the genocide in early 2020 of using Midazolam plus morphine as part of a state assisted death protocol for older “useless eaters” never mind “save granny” just eliminate her , if she appears infected using 2020 designed (RT-PCR) equipment that yielded fake results.

Onwards!!!

