Shabana Mahmood - Wikipedia

“In a 2024 interview with Gabriel Pogrund of The Sunday Times, Mahmood was described as a “devout Muslim”, although she also says she has been labelled an infidel by Pro-Palestine activists.[108] She said, “My faith is the centrepoint of my life and it drives me to public service, it drives me in the way that I live my life and I see my life.”

The ‘(Home?) Secretary of State for the the UK is a devout Muslim who supports the Supremacy of Sharia Law above English common law. Ask her?!?

From Brave AI:

” Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced plans to introduce new safe and legal routes for refugees to enter the UK, aiming to start in the autumn of 2026. These measures are designed to provide humanitarian pathways for genuine refugees while simultaneously tightening restrictions on other immigration claims to “close loopholes” and prevent abuse of the asylum system.

The new immigration bill will establish three primary sponsorship-based routes:

Community Sponsorship: Allowing voluntary groups, universities, and businesses to sponsor refugees, modeled after Canada’s successful system.

University Student Scheme: Enabling trusted universities to identify and support refugee students.

Employer Sponsorship: Permitting employers to sponsor refugees, expected to open by next year.

In addition to opening these routes, the government is implementing stricter controls to manage the asylum system. These include restricting the definition of “family” under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to immediate family members only, which impacts family reunion rights. The legislation also aims to remove modern slavery protections for foreign nationals who have committed crimes and receive prison sentences, and it seeks to prevent individuals from making late claims if they had the opportunity to do so earlier. Critics argue these restrictions are too draconian and that the current system still lacks sufficient safe avenues for those fleeing persecution, forcing many into dangerous Channel crossings.

TA large number of economic migrants/asylum seekers/refugees are Muslim.

“The UK government deliberately conceals the religious background of such people.

“ Detection Data: Data on detected illegal migrants (those caught or reported) shows a higher proportion from Muslim-majority countries. For instance, data from Jan–Sept 2024 indicated that 73.83% of detected illegal immigrants from known countries originated from Muslim-majority nations (e.g., Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Eritrea, Sudan).

Limitations: This figure applies only to detected individuals, not the total number of illegal immigrants, as many remain undetected. It also reflects country of origin, not necessarily individual religious practice.

Scale: Illegal immigration numbers are significantly lower than legal migration. In the year ending March 2026, approximately 39,000 people were classified as illegal immigrants, with the vast majority (38,700) having left the country.

Overall Muslim Population Context

The total Muslim population in the UK is estimated at 6.5% (2021 Census for England and Wales).

Projections by Pew Research Institute suggest this could rise to around 16-17% by 2050, driven primarily by higher fertility rates among existing Muslim residents and natural increase, rather than solely by new immigration.

The Muslim Home Secretary is seeking to legalise immigration from Muslim countries thus ‘fixing the problem. NOT!!!

Ou get the picture. There are tens of millions of Muslims who would pre-qualify for asylum in the UK based on the criteria applied by the ECHR.

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