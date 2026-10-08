From here:

Mosques Are Secretly and Illegally Endorsing Politicians. – The National Pulse

“A British Green Party campaign coordinator admitted this week that mosques coordinate their parishioners’ votes, despite British regulations stating that, as registered charitable organizations, they must remain politically impartial.

Asma Alam, campaign coordinator for Green Party Member of Parliament (MP) Hannah Spencer, stated that mosques had secretly switched to Spencer because they had become dissatisfied with the ruling Labor Party failing to cater to them enough.

““Talking about mosque endorsements, it’s actually really, really hard; in fact, it’s impossible because they all have got charitable status, and with that charitable status, it means that they can’t endorse a political party.

So they can do it under cover, which happened with me,” Asma told an audience at an event last Friday.

Her comments not only show the willingness of mosques to violate election law but the growing influence of the Islamic bloc vote in Britain, where mosques can sway their members to vote as a singular entity in elections, a phenomenon that is occurring all over the Western world.

Britain’s Increasingly Powerful Muslim Vote.

Many Muslims have traditionally voted for the leftist Labour Party for a variety of reasons, including Labour’s permissive stance on immigration and socialistic policies on welfare benefits, as Muslims tend to have a much higher unemployment rate on average.

Many Muslims still vote for Labour in Britain and provide the party with many prominent Muslim politicians, such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, and former Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar, now Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Minister of State for Trade in the House of Lords.

There have been ruptures in Labour’s historic relationship with the Muslim community in Britain, which now makes up around six percent of the population overall but is often concentrated in areas of major cities like London, Birmingham, and others, where the Muslim bloc can sway elections for local Members of Parliament.

In Birmingham alone, Muslims make up around 30 percent of the population, nearly one in every three people, with the numbers increasing rapidly.

Israel’s war in Gaza and Labour’s response to it led many Muslims to support independent Muslim candidates and the Greens in the last election in 2024, with four independent MPs winning seats on an explicitly pro-Palestinian platform.

Some Muslim politicians have also been caught engaging in fraud.

In 2015, Tower Hamlets Mayor Lutfur Rahman was found guilty in Election Court of corrupt and illegal practices that voided his 2014 election victory.

Rahman had used his Muslim faith to garner votes and flouted election rules on the day of the vote. Despite this, Rahman was allowed to run again and became Tower Hamlets’ Mayor for a third term earlier this year.

Continental Europe May Be Even Worse.

France, which has one of the largest Muslim populations in the Western world, at around ten percent, also sees the same trend of Muslims voting as blocs for left-wing parties.

For the Muslims in France, far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his France Unbowed party tend to be the most popular choice, with some terming the movement “Islamo-Leftism.”

Mélenchon captured around 69 percent of the Muslim vote in the first round of the 2022 presidential elections and 58 percent in the 2024 European elections after denouncing Israel’s war in Gaza.

Political Islam is such a major issue in France that President Emmanuel Macron addressed it in 2021 by creating a “charter of principles” to combat sectarianism and radicalism, which have both been blamed for the wave of terror attacks in the country that have been ongoing over the last decade or so.

In Italy, a mosque outside Milan was caught explicitly telling its members to vote for left-wing parties in a bulletin in 2018.

The reason was that the left supported birthright citizenship, which would allow Muslim migrants to easily stay in the country if they had “anchor babies” who were automatically given Italian citizenship.

The Bloc that Mass Migration Built.

Muslim influence in elections across the West, including in American cities like Dearborn, Michigan, and in parts of Texas, is likely to increase due to the mass migration policies that allowed it to emerge in the first place.

The question for much of the West in the coming years will not be whether or not the Muslim voting bloc exists and is coordinated, but who is taking its votes and at what cost.

I posted this today:

(100) EU Parliament votes in favour of an EU strategy to counter the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood network!

How much influence does the Muslim Brotherhood exert via mosques in the UK and Europ? From Brave AI:

“The Muslim Brotherhood operates in the UK and EU through a dispersed network of affiliated organizations, charities, and mosques rather than as a single, centralized clandestine entity.

In the UK, the movement is described as having modest domestic influence and being largely transnational, with key groups like the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) having declined significantly since the 2010s.

“United Kingdom

Scale of Activity: The Brotherhood’s direct presence is small, comprising a few hundred activists and sympathizers who exert disproportionate influence over a limited number of institutions.

Mosque Control: Affiliated groups directly control only a dozen or so mosques in the UK. Organizations like the UK Islamic Mission (UKIM) and the Islamic Forum for Europe (IFE) run dozens more mosques, often focusing on community services and Islamic education.

Decline: The MAB , once a dominant force, reported only 600 members and nine branches by 2014, with its influence waning due to internal divisions, state mistrust, and the rise of Salafism.

Status: The UK has not proscribed the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, viewing its activities as a challenge of ideological influence rather than direct violent extremism, though a 2015 government review noted its ideology as a “possible indicator of extremism.”

European Union

Network Structure: The Brotherhood maintains a sophisticated network across major European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Austria . The Council of European Muslims (formerly the Federation of Islamic Organizations in Europe) serves as a pan-European umbrella organization based in Brussels .

Mosque and Institutional Influence: The movement exerts significant control over major mosques, community federations, and student organizations. Recent scrutiny in 2026 highlights concerns over “mega-mosque” projects in countries like Ireland, the Netherlands, and Belgium , which are alleged to be funded or influenced by Brotherhood-linked entities like the Europe Trust .

Strategic Approach: The group employs a “bottom-up” strategy, embedding itself within Muslim communities through seemingly innocuous charities and cultural groups to build long-term influence. While not designated as a terrorist group by the EU, several member states are increasingly monitoring its funding and institutional networks for potential radicalization risks.

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