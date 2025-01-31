From here:

Rachel Reeves skewered in BBC Breakfast clash as Heathrow hypocrisy is laid bare

“Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty welcomed her onto the show to discuss her Heathrow expansion plans, with talks of a third runway being reported.

But Stayt was quick to point out her hypocrisy as he asked her: "Is it true that just a few years ago that you fought against expansion of Leeds-Bradford airport citing air and noise pollution?"

Rachel from accounts is NOT the transport minister. That is Heidi Alexander who replaced Louise Haigh who resigned over misleading police over a past (trivial) charge.

Ot the claim that “circumstances have changed” over the use of “methods of flying”. This revolves around the GOVERNMENT MANDATED introduction of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Per Brave AI:

“As of January 2025, the UK has implemented a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) mandate that requires jet fuel suppliers to blend SAF into conventional aviation fuel at increasing concentrations.

The mandate started on January 1, 2025, with a requirement of 2% SAF as a percentage of total jet fuel demand. This percentage will increase to 10% by 2030 and 22% by 2040. Here are some key points regarding the current usage and future targets:

Current Requirement (2025): The mandate requires 2% of all jet fuel in flights taking off from the UK to be sustainable aviation fuel starting from January 1, 2025.

2030 Target: By 2030, the requirement increases to 10% of all jet fuel in flights taking off from the UK being sustainable aviation fuel.

2040 Target: By 2040, the requirement further increases to 22% of all jet fuel in flights taking off from the UK being sustainable aviation fuel.

Future Obligation: After 2040, the obligation will remain at 22% until there is greater certainty regarding SAF supply.

The third runway has been a contentious issue for decades. Chiba may be able to build half a dozen airports in fic years, but the UK (and the US) cannot. Many think that it will not be built for 20 years, even if it was started tomorrow. The impact on the giant M25 ring road would be horrific. Climate freak “Net zero IQ” Miliband and Mosam Brotherhood London Mayor Jha are violently opposed, as are most local residents.

But what exactly is this mandated SAF?

Well, we should start with the use of the term “Sustainable”. Much like the term “sustainable development goals”, we already have development goals and aviation fuels that have been in use for decades and which can be used for many decades more, This is actually “sustainability” - the use of the term by the “woke” is actually “we want to abandon what is sustainable and implement something which is unsustainable and pensive that severely impacts the less fortunate in society - the poor, the sick and the elderly!

” Sustainable” is a bastardised, “woke” marketing term - like climate change, net zero, anti-vaxx, undocumented migrants - instead of climate aware, adaptably, pro-health and immigrant beggars.

Much like the bastardization of the term “gay” that has forever tainted its use in Christmas carols “don we now are gay apparel”, from “God Rest You Merry Gentlemen”!

The term “sustainable” is political, not rational, scientific, medical or moral.

Per Brave AI:

“HEFA (Hydrotreated Esters and Fatty Acids): This process refines vegetable oils, waste oils, or fats into SAF through a series of chemical reactions. It is one of the most widely used pathways for producing SAF and has a blending limit of 50%.

Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK): This method converts renewable biomass into syngas, which is then converted into jet fuel. It has a blending limit of 50%.Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP): This pathway involves the microbial conversion of sugars to hydrocarbons and has a blending limit of 10%.

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK): This process converts cellulosic or starchy alcohol into a drop-in fuel through a series of chemical reactions. It has a blending limit of 50%.

· Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Synthesized Kerosene (CH-SK or CHJ): This method involves the conversion of fatty acids or fatty acid esters or lipids from fat oil greases into jet fuel. It has a blending limit of 50%.

· Hydrocarbon-Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HC-HEFA-SPK): This process converts triglyceride oil, derived from Botryococcus braunii, into jet fuel. It has a blending limit of 10%.

· Fats, Oils, and Greases Co-Processing (FOG Co-Processing): This involves the coprocessing of fats, oils, and greases with petroleum intermediates to produce SAF. It has a blending limit of 5%.

I wonder what particulate matter these SAF’s produce from exhausts. I doubt it is any “cleaner” than that produced by non-SAF jet fuel!

But just a minute - per Brave AI:

“Synthetic aviation fuel (SAF) is currently more expensive than traditional jet fuel. As of 2022, sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) were approximately three times more expensive than traditional fossil jet fuel or kerosene.

However, the cost of SAF is expected to decrease over time. For instance, waste-based SAF sources are about twice as expensive as traditional jet fuel, while synthetic fuels created through carbon capture can be up to six to ten times more costly.”

Oh, another mandated massive increase in price - along with the 5 times more costly plantations of solar panels ad forests of wind turbines!

It is not the only assault on UK airline passengers,

“Air Passenger Duty - (APD) is a tax imposed on passengers departing from UK airports on aircraft with an authorized take-off weight of more than 5.7 tonnes or more than twenty seats for passengers.

The rates for APD are divided into two destination bands:

Band A: Includes destinations within Europe, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Cyprus, Turkey, Western Russia, and other specified regions. The rates for Band A are £13 for reduced rate, £26 for standard rate, and £78 for higher rate.

Band B: Includes all other destinations outside of Band A. The rates for Band B are £75 for reduced rate, £150 for standard rate, and £450 for higher rate.

Presumably these charges are per plane and not per passenger!

Of course, all these mandates, charges and taxes require a vast bureaucracy to enforce compliance adding to the country’s tax burden and hidden in “overall cost of government”!

Onwards!!!