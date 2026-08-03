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Markker's avatar
Markker
1d

More die from cold. Heat or eat. I'd choose eat but fuel needed for those winter warming recipes.

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Shelagh Anne Shackleton's avatar
Shelagh Anne Shackleton
17h

Great excuse for excess mortality caused by the CovId pseudo-vaccine.

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