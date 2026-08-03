From Brave AI:

“The claim that nearly 3,000 people died from the heat is supported by interim estimates from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), not a direct statement by the Health Minister regarding the total count. The UKHSA reported that 2,877 heat-associated deaths occurred during the heatwaves in May and June 2026, a figure nearly double the 1,504 excess deaths recorded during the entire summer of 2025.

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper acknowledged the “serious impact” of the sweltering heat on public health and the NHS, expressing condolences to those who lost loved ones and thanking emergency responders. She emphasized that summer heat is increasingly affecting thousands of people, shifting the traditional focus from winter pressures to extreme temperature risks.

Key details from the report include:

Death Breakdown : Approximately 753 deaths were linked to the May heatwave (May 24–27), and 2,124 deaths were linked to the June heatwave (June 21–28).

Record Potential : If hot weather continues into July and August, 2026 is on track to surpass the previous annual record of 2,985 heat-associated deaths set in 2022.

Vulnerable Groups: The UKHSA highlighted that older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions are at the highest risk, with temperatures reaching record highs such as 38.0°C in Lingwood, Norfolk, in June.

How does the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) calculate the number of heat-associated deaths?

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) defines heat-associated deaths as the excess all-cause mortality that is statistically associated with hot weather, rather than a direct count of death certificates where heat is listed as the underlying cause.

To calculate this figure, UKHSA compares the number of deaths registered during defined heat episodes with the mortality levels during nearby non-heat periods.

This statistical model adjusts for registration delays and provides an estimate of the additional deaths resulting from heat exposure, particularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Deaths during ‘defined heat periods’ versus ’nearby non-heat periods’.

So it is possible that mortality during a ‘nearby non-heat period’ could have experienced a lower than normal mortality rate and the heat wave could have experienced a normal mortality rate !

It would be better to compare mortality rates in successive annual months (e.g. May 2024/5/6 and June 2024/5/6 and calculate unique factors. And then compare with the adjustments made for any ‘non-heat’ periods.

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This looks like fear mongering and ‘nudge’ tactics to secure more health/welfare funding.

Let’s see whether the same calculations are mad during next years summer with no heat waves”. Neither Yvette Cooper (nor myself) can accurately forecast the weathe in a years time or to years or three. Weather cnd climate are NOT causal – it takes 30 years of weather to asses a change to the climate.

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