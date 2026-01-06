From here:

Keir Starmer dealt enormous blow as patriot peers defeat Chagos surrender four times

“”At every stage of this process, the Government has sought to silence and ignore the Chagossian people and dodge scrutiny for the outrageous handover of British territory and £35 billion of taxpayers’ money.”

“Patriotic peers have defeated the government four separate times in crucial votes on the Chagos Islands surrender deal tonight.

Members of the Lords managed to back major amendments to Sir Keir Starmer’s hated sell-off, including a new provision for a referendum of Chagossians to be held.”

“A cross-party coalition of the Conservatives, Lib Dems, cross-benchers and others voted on the amendment, which would mean ratification of the treaty can’t go ahead until local islanders have their say.

The Government has repeatedly failed to listen to the opposition by Chagossians, despite major human rights concerns about how they might be treated by Mauritius when they take control of the archipelago. Labour peers, meanwhile, voted to ignore the views of the Chagossians once again, with 212 voting down the referendum amendment.”

“Other defeats inflicted on Sir Keir’s deal tonight included another amendment from the Tories forcing Labour to come clean about the true cost of the deal.

The government has consistently claimed it will cost British taxpayers just £3.4 billion.

However other analyses have suggested it could be ten times higher over the lifetime of the leasing arrangement, at an eye-watering £35 billion.

“A third successful amendment saw the Tories demand that sections of the treaty would only come into force when the Foreign Secretary amends it to ensure that Britain would stop all payments to Mauritius in the event that it is no longer possible to use the Diego Garcia military base.”

“Finally the House of Lords secured a fourth victory, which would give parliament a block on spending under the Treaty that exceeds Government’s published estimates.”

The term “victory” in his context equates to a defeat of Prime Minister, Keir Starmer’s ruling Labour government.

Some background on he House of Lords From Brave AI:

There are 805 members in the House of Lords but not all members attend every vote.

“As of the most recent data available, there are 209 members of the House of Lords affiliated with the Labour Party.

This figure includes all Labour peers who are eligible to participate in proceedings, and it reflects the composition as of December 2025.

The Labour Party holds the second-largest group in the House of Lords, following the Conservative Party, which has 281 members.

“The House of Lords was scheduled to conclude proceedings on the Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill during its Third Reading on 6 January 2026, following the Report Stage debate held on 5 January 2026. However, the specific voting details for the bill on that date are not available in the provided context. “

