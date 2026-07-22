From here:

Inflation falls as Reeves leaves government

“Consumers are footing the bill for expensive net zero projects aiming to get the energy grid into a more environmentally friendly and sustainable place.

“Major electricity grid projects are costing five times more than originally planned due to global equipment shortages and construction delays.

“Energy developers are now demanding billions of pounds in extra funding from the industry watchdog to cover these rocketing expenses.

“Bill payers will ultimately shoulder the burden of these extra expenses.”

If the industry regulator signs off on the extra funding the multi-billion pound bill will be passed directly to ordinary households and businesses through their utility bills.

Experts warn tht if this inflation spreads to other transmission projects consumers will suffer from inflated electricity costs for decades.

Some Scottish infrastructure projects are seeing eye-watering price hikes. An official report examining 8 grid projects being built by SSE revealed that costs have already almost tripled.

In the most extreme cases, some developers report that their overall infrastructure expenses have rocketed by almost 5 times above original estimates

Critics warn the green grid expansion is at risk of becoming the next HS2. Industry insiders are raising alarms that these massive overruns mirror the notorious HS” project which famously blew its budget by more than 200%.

There are deep concerns that the sheer scale of the network upgrade is spiralling completely out of financial control.

Network upgrades will become the single biggest driver of rising energy bills.

By 2030, the network cost portion of a standard household energy bill is already projected to increase significantly from £207 to £342 a year.

That sharp increase means that updating the country’s wires and pylons will actively push up overall living costs for the foreseeable future.

An OFGEM spokesman insisted that the regulator will closely scrutinise every single penny requested by energy companies before approving any price hikes.

The watchdog stated that no budget increase will be deemed efficient or automatically granted just because a developer forecasts it.

Recall that the UK just lowered the energy price cap by £45 a year by transferring direct taxes (VAT) into general taxation (overall fiscal deficit).

The technology is moving apace with Iran developing far more efficient wind turbines.

(100) Maglev wind turbines making conventional wind turbines obsolete?

Geothermal energy is revolutionising the alternative energy space sompletely. From Brave AI:

“Geothermal energy is experiencing a surge in investment and technological advancement, with global financing reaching nearly USD 2.2 billion in 2025, an 80% year-over-year increase. Next-generation technologies, such as Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) and closed-loop systems, are leveraging oil and gas drilling expertise to expand viability beyond traditional volcanic regions.

Key progress indicators include:

Cost Reductions : Companies like Fervo have demonstrated a 70% year-on-year reduction in drilling times , with projections that costs could fall by 80% to around $50 per MWh by 2035 .

Capacity Growth : Global geothermal capacity surpassed 15.1 GW in 2024 , with at least 400 MW of new capacity added, the highest annual increase since 2019.

Future Potential : The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that geothermal could meet 15% of global electricity demand growth between now and 2050, potentially deploying up to 800 gigawatts of capacity.

Technological Innovation: Advances in binary-cycle plants, nanofluids, and AI-driven monitoring are improving efficiency, with geothermal heat pumps achieving 300%–600% energy efficiency and deep geothermal systems operating at temperatures of 50°C–200°C.

Despite these gains, challenges remain, including high initial capital costs (drilling can represent up to 80% of total costs) and regulatory barriers, with only 30 countries currently having specific geothermal policies compared to over 100 for solar and wind.

Here’s a link to few website teasers. Geo thermal is available across the plant and is carbon neutral (and very cheap!

2026 | Utah FORGE

ThinkGeoEnergy - Geothermal News & Insights Global Geothermal News, Market Trends & Business Intelligence

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