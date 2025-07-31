Have you seen this:

Shocking Surge: Sizewell C Nuclear Power Costs Skyrocket to £38 Billion! —

38 billion / 30 million (households in UK) = $12,000 per household

The latest price for offshore wind from the north sea is estimated to be $130 per kilowatt hour. Trump estimates that banning the north sea oil production costs the UK economy 70% more in extra energy bills.

Just wait till Trumps true social is banned by the digital services act for spreading this information…

The UK energy policy is fundamentally flawed and is bankrupting the country leaving the UK with the highest utility rates in the world. The two examples above are part of the cause.

We have working coal mines which have been cemented over by labour and closed, we have fracking which is banned in the UK and has been a boom for the US. We have farm land which has been seized by the government as inheritance tax which starts in 2 years and the entire country is having a quarter of there inheritance taken by the government.

The UK imports 50 billion euros of food products and exports 10 billion euros to the EU.

There is not single solar plant, wind farm, electric vehicle, etc. that is economic without a massive government subsidy. We need experts like Kathryn porter to lay out clearly how $130 pkh translates into the charge per household for electivity and we also need Kathryn to state 200 billion has been spent on wind and solar for no benefit and all that’s happened is that GDP has gone down by 200 billion and prices have gone up 200 billion.

This is a complete inversion of economics…

10 years ago the average household electricity bill in the UK was 450-500 per year it is not 1500-2000 per year.

Approx. 1000 x 30 million = the accumulated cost which an extra 30 billion across all UK households over the past 10 years.

Note: The Career Electric Power company can make nuclear reactors for a quarter of the cost and on time….

Onwards!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan