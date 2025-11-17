From here:

Energy bills set to rise by £111 from April

“Under regulator Ofgem’s new cap, energy bills will increase by 6.4%, meaning a typical household will pay an extra £111 annually or £9.25 per month, bringing the total to £1,849 per year.

“Rising wholesale energy costs are the main reason prices are increasing, but Ofgem has also pointed to inflation as a contributing factor. Analysts had expected a 5% increase, but the final figure was higher than anticipated.

Gas

Natural Gas Futures Chart — NG Futures Quotes — TradingView

Last 5 years

Oil price last -ten years

Brent Futures (CO1:COM) Stock Price, Quote, News & Analysis | Seeking Alpha

The outright lies being told about the price of hydrocarbons – fossil fuels – is breath-taking in its brazenness.

“For many, this increase adds to an already challenging financial situation. Bills remain about 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels and are only slightly below the peak reached in 2022 when energy prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ills should be LOWER than Ukraine war levels.

Recall that thee average UK household spend on gas and electricity is already a thousand pounds a year higher than the 2006 average cost of 800 or so pounds a year.

An increase of 225% - compared to the promise of reducing household bills by 288 pounds a year.

There are around 30 million homes in the UK, the extra cost amounts to a tax of 30 billion pounds a year and rising.

“net zero” laws represent a tax because they are a legislated monopoly I favour of “renewables.

TEN YEAR N ZERO COSTS TO TH UK - by Peter Halligan

I’s not just the cost of the electricity supply – price rises for wind power are guaranteed by the UK government and the build-out is on prime agricultural land.

Government approves ‘UK’s largest’ solar farm in Lincolnshire - BBC News

“Springwell Solar Farm is a proposed new solar farm with battery storage that would provide enough clean, secure energy to power over 180,000* homes each year – the equivalent of half the homes in Lincolnshire.

From Brave AI:

“Recent research and government statements confirm that a significant portion of large-scale solar farms in the UK are being developed on prime agricultural land, raising concerns about food security.

A CPRE report from July 2025 found that 59% of England’s largest operational solar farms are located on productive farmland, with 31% of their total area classified as the nation’s ‘best and most versatile’ (BMV) agricultural land, which includes Grade 1 to 3a land.”

CFD auctions are held o guarantee paces frow wind and solar – with no competition allowed for natural gas, oil, coal and nuclear.

AR6 – from Brave AI:

AR6

“Allocation Round 6 (AR6) Results (September 2024): The sixth auction round secured 131 green infrastructure projects, totaling 9 GW of new renewable energy capacity, making it the largest round to date

“The auction also awarded 990 MW of onshore wind and 3,288 MW of ground-mounted solar capacity. The government increased the auction budget by 50% to £1.5 billion, and the strike price for offshore wind was raised by 66% to £73/MWh to make projects viable.

AR7

“The AR7 auction has a total budget of GBP 1.08 billion, allocated across two pots: GBP 900 million for fixed-bottom offshore wind projects in Pot 3, with delivery years spanning 2028/29 to 2030/31, and GBP 180 million for floating wind projects in Pot 4, with delivery years of 2028/29 and 2029/30.

“ The administrative strike prices are set at GBP 113 per MWh for fixed-bottom offshore wind and GBP 271 per MWh for floating wind.

“A significant change in AR7 is the extension of CfD contract duration to 20 years, up from the previous 15 years, which aims to provide greater financial stability and attract private investment.

NOTE THE PRICE INCREASE GUAANTEED TO WIND TURBINE SUPPLIERS FROM £73 PER MWH (An INCREASE OF 66% FROM THE PRIOR AUCTION) to £113 per MWH – an increase of ANOTHER 55%.

UK HOUSEHOLDS PAY THIS GURANTTEED PRICE INCREASE OVER THE NEXT 20 YEARS - guaranteeing price rises In household bills.

Criminal racketeering by a criminal government and those abetting the racket.

TRUMP IS RIGHT _ IT IS A SCAM.

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription to support my work

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan