From here:

Drought forces Britain to pay more for power

“New government figures show the UK paid £439m to import power from Europe in May – the highest monthly total ever recorded outside of the Ukraine energy crisis and a 54pc increase on the £285m cost of imports in April.

“Official data are expected to confirm similarly substantial power import bills for June, July and August, each of which has seen further heatwaves and low wind output.

Electricity prices across Europe have leapt again this week in anticipation of the coming heatwave. German power prices have risen by 25pc to €117 per megawatt hour (MWh), while France and Spain have seen a 35pc rise to around €125 per MWh.

Heatwaves are often associated with high pressure zones that lead to low winds, which in turn reduces output from Britain’s wind farms. Solar panels can also become less efficient in high temperatures.”

‘Net zero’ energy security = UK consumers paying up large for imported power!

Expect an increase way in excess of the measly abandonment of the5% VAT on electricity bills announced by King Andy. Last month. The entire country continues to be gaslit. I bet no-one will bring this up as he engages in his ‘Royal Progress’ .

“A nuclear plant in northern France shut down three reactors on Tuesday after a swarm of jellyfish clogged pumps used to cool the units. Rising water temperatures can lead to increased jellyfish blooms.

Electricity prices on the Continent are surging as a result of the nuclear shutdowns, leaving Britain paying far more.

Energy consultancy Montel said imported power prices had been “notably more expensive” this summer.”

Closer alignment with European Union of Socialist Republic (EUSR- the modern version of the USSR) means closer alignment with high energy prices and insane ‘net zero’ policies.

“Nearly 70pc of London and the South East’s electricity was being imported from France and the Low Countries on Tuesday. That total reached 74pc on some days last week.

Similarly, about half of north-east England’s electricity was being imported on Tuesday, largely from Norway.

In total, the UK paid £1.7bn for imported power in the first five months of this year. The annual bill is on course to eclipse last year’s total of £3.6bn, of which £1.8bn was paid to France’s state-owned power company EDF.”

£1.7 bn for energy imports this year and £3.6 bn last year- pretty soon you are talking serious money. Not for the insane climate freaks of course, but for the Uk’s 30 million households (and businesses). That works out at £175 extra for each and every house in the UK.

Brilliant

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