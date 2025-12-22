From Brave AI:

“The UK government has appointed Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson as the new Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), effective 1 December 2025.

“The Minister for Women and Equalities is responsible for appointing EHRC Commissioners, including the Chair and Deputy Chair, in accordance with the Equality Act 2006. The EHRC, established in 2007, is a non-departmental public body tasked with promoting and enforcing equality and human rights laws across England, Scotland, and Wales. Commissioners are appointed for terms typically lasting four years, with the aim of ensuring diverse expertise and experience in advancing equality and human rights. The appointment process is governed by the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice, emphasizing merit, fairness, and openness.

The UK’s Minister for Women and Equalities is Bridget Phillipson, who has held the position since 8 July 2024. She also serves as the Secretary of State for Education. The role is supported by junior ministers, including Baroness Smith of Malvern, who is Minister of State for Women and Equalities, and Seema Malhotra, who is Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Equalities with responsibility for race and ethnicity. The Government Equalities Office, which supports the minister, is located in the Cabinet Office.”

The first public comments made by this moron are summarised below – they fly in the face of the spate of violet sex crimes and assaults committed by unvettable immigrants:

“Stephenson argued that the ECHR, incorporated into UK law via the Human Rights Act, protects fundamental rights that most people would support, and leaving it would weaken protections for everyone.

She highlighted that the demonisation of migrants creates a harmful narrative that negatively impacts ethnic minority British citizens, not just migrants.

The Labour government is reviewing human rights law to make deportations easier, particularly concerning Article 3 (prohibition on torture) and Article 8 (right to family life), but Stephenson maintains that the ECHR remains vital.

Her comments have drawn criticism from Conservative figures, including Chris Philp, who labelled her remarks a “disgrace” and accused her of painting legitimate concerns about immigration as racist.

The Council of Europe has taken an “important first step” toward reforming the ECHR to address migration challenges, with a new political declaration expected in May 2026.

She did not talk about a cap on annual numbers, legal v illegal immigration, prioritisation of immigrants over Brits for health, housing education, work etc – simply that all legal and illegal immigrants have a fundamental right to enter the UK, presumably to participate in all the benefits that the UK’s welfare state has to offer at the expense of the Brits that paid for them.

One QANGO appoints he head of another! “The appointment process is governed by the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice, emphasizing merit, fairness, and openness.” – which means the incompetent minister and DEI hire – goes to the available pool of DE I candidates – this one was part of the layer of pond scum floating close to the top of that pool. A pile of stupid forced into a trouser suit.

She clams to stand for equal rights - but equal rights that penalise Brits in favour of immigrants and which Brits, not immigrants pay for.– so not equal at all, but pro immigrant – a racially bigoted (anti-white) equal opportunity DEI hire”!

Maybe she would be in favour of importing 10 million more uneducated (mostly) Muslim immigrant, rapists drug smuggles and violent criminal - AND housing them, paying them social security etc.

At the least she needs to acquaint herself with this:

Immigration, World Poverty and Gumballs

There is unlimited demand for “free shit” and limited resources to pay for it.

Having failed in their plot for a root and branch take-over of the UK via local authority elections, Labour’s strategists think a winning general election campaign is to open the borders even wider, start a war with Russia and rejoin the EU.

Oh, and rather than lifting the half a million kids they consigned to (energy) poverty via net zero, Labour is seeking to double that number in child poverty via even more energy poverty from increased et zero costs and from rapidly rising unemployment

It’s only money and it’s not theirs – the M.O is simple, create financial difficulties for everyone, then increase taxes to provide even more welfare benefits for the “nouveau pauvre” their economic ignorance creates.

Onwards!!!

